Seoul: Dozens in 'cardiac arrest' after Halloween stampede

Scores of people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital have been reportedly injured during a crowd surge. The incident took place during Halloween festivities.

A stampede on Saturday night in the South Korean capital of Seoul has injured scores of people, emergency services said.

The dangerous surge took place in the city's Itaewon district, where Halloween festivities were taking place.

What we know so far

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that 50 people were suffering "cardiac arrest" following the crush.

Emergency services received over 80 calls from people in the Itaewon district who said they were having trouble breathing, Yonhap reported.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from South Korea's National Fire Agency, said the crush is believed to have happened when a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel. The area is a major party spot in Seoul.

Over 400 emergency workers from across the country have been deployed to the capital to help treat those who were injured.

How have officials responded?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for those who were injured to be quickly treated and also urged officials to review the safety protocols for the Halloween festivity sites.

The president also ordered the Health Ministry to deploy disaster medical assistance teams, as well as secure beds in hospitals for those who were injured.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on an an official visit to Europe, cancelled the rest of his trip and is returning home in light of the latest news.

More to follow...

rs/jcg (Reuters, AP)