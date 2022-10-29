  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South KoreaImage: Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastropheSouth Korea

Seoul: Dozens in 'cardiac arrest' after Halloween stampede

10 minutes ago

Scores of people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital have been reportedly injured during a crowd surge. The incident took place during Halloween festivities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ipsp

A stampede on Saturday night in the South Korean capital of Seoul has injured scores of people, emergency services said.

The dangerous surge took place in the city's Itaewon district, where Halloween festivities were taking place.

What we know so far

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that 50 people were suffering "cardiac arrest" following the crush.

Emergency services received over 80 calls from people in the Itaewon district who said they were having trouble breathing, Yonhap reported.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from South Korea's National Fire Agency, said the crush is believed to have happened when a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel. The area is a major party spot in Seoul.

Over 400 emergency workers from across the country have been deployed to the capital to help treat those who were injured.

How have officials responded?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for those who were injured to be quickly treated and also urged officials to review the safety protocols for the Halloween festivity sites.

The president also ordered the Health Ministry to deploy disaster medical assistance teams, as well as secure beds in hospitals for those who were injured.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on an an official visit to Europe, cancelled the rest of his trip and is returning home in light of the latest news.

More to follow...

rs/jcg (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul

Updates: Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Statue of Yennenga, a warrior princess of the medieval Dagomba kingdom, on the stage

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Theater4 hours ago02:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women looks at a smartphone screen with Whatsapp logo visible

India tightens grip on social media

India tightens grip on social media

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

SV Werder Bremen vs Hertha BSC Berlin

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Soccer27 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment9 hours ago03:18 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

EqualityOctober 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Politics7 hours ago02:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage