South Korea: Customs agency allows sex doll imports

The customs agency had only allowed the clearance of sex-dolls with particular body parts, and not full-body dolls since July.
While there had been no law explicitly banning the import of sex dolls, they were being seized by customs officials citing a clause in legislation banning goods which harmed South Korea's traditions and public morals.
Silicon Dream Girls
Lifting of ban welcomed by importers
Importers took their case to court arguing that the objects were used privately and therefore did not impinge on human dignity.
Lee Sang-jin who is the former head of a company that imports sex-dolls, was pleased with the decision.
"It's a reasonable decision though it came bit late,'' Lee said.
"We thought our people's rights to seek happiness and use (sex dolls) in their private lives have been restricted by the state. There are various types of people who use (sex dolls), including those who are sexually alienated or those who need them for artistic purposes.''
The decision means that importers will now be able to retrieve their dolls held by customs authorities in storage facilities.