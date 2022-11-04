  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Floods in Bangladesh
South Asian nations like Bangladesh have suffered catastrophic floods this yearImage: Samir Kumar Dey/DW
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

South Asia desperate for positives from COP27

Zobaer Ahmed
17 minutes ago

Thirteen years ago, the UN's climate conference saw developed countries commit $100 billion per year by 2020. That figure has not been met and it is South Asia that has paid the price, say climate activists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J4Qa

South Asia is very much on the frontlines when it comes to climate change and COP27 — the UN's annual conference dedicated to the environmental crisis — is taking place at a critical juncture as the region deals with increasingly frequent and intense weather events.

By the end of the current decade, South Asian nations will incur costs of about $160 billion (€163 billion) per year because of climate change, according to the World Bank. The financial institution also estimates that in the next three decades the region will experience at least 40 million climate migrants.

A 2021 study by environmental group German Watch focusing on the first two decades of the century revealed that 3 of the 10 countries in the long-term climate risk index are from South Asia — namely Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. India and Afghanistan fall in the next 10.

The impact is worsening in India, which in 2021 alone suffered 19 climate shocks, while Asia suffered 174 in total.

Catastrophic deluges in Pakistan this year have affected some 33 million people, while massive floods displaced and destroyed the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and India's northeast.

"Floods were devastating in Pakistan, and I think an estimated $16 billion are needed for the reconstruction," Thomas Michael Kerr, lead climate specialist South Asia at the World Bank Group, told DW. "I would like to contrast it to the terrible Hurricane Ian. Florida also had a devastating impact, but you don't see the impact of that magnitude on the people versus people in Pakistan."

Solar energy becoming a viable option in Pakistan

The 'new climate normal'

South Asians are living under intensifying heat waves, cyclones, droughts and floods. The scale and frequency of these events are testing the limits of governments, businesses, and citizens to adapt to the new normal.

The World Bank says that the changing climate could sharply diminish living conditions for up to 800 million people in a region that already has some of the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations.

"It is gutting. It upsets me deeply. Floods submerged much of the country and millions of people had nowhere to go," Aliza Ayaz, a young Pakistani climate activist and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, told DW. "I wish I could do more. I wish I could be on the ground. Such devastating times for people are the only times I wish I was in the highest place of position and influence, so I could dispose of help and money to emergency causes to save lives and rehabilitate homes."

Like Ayaz, climate activists and experts are eyeing this year's UN climate conference, COP27, to find more sustainable solutions for the affected people. There is particular concern surrounding the pledges from the the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"There was a dilution of climate justice in the Paris Agreement itself through the expectation that the emissions reduction burden must be borne equally by all countries, rich or poor," Avantika Goswami, a policy researcher from the India-based Center for Science and Environment, told DW.

"This inequity will worsen as poor and vulnerable countries suffer disproportionately from a crisis that they have not caused and are also not receiving adequate financial compensation to recover and rebuild," she added.

Madagascar drought: Surviving on cacti

Financing climate resilience

The global climate finance target, set at COP15 by developed nations, is supposed to be $100 billion a year from 2020 onward. So far, the pledge has not been fully met. The British international NGO Oxfam estimates $21-$24.5 billion as the "true value" of climate finance provided in 2020, against a reported figure of $68.3 billion in public finance that developed countries said was provided — alongside mobilized private finance bringing the total to $83.3 billion.

COP27 will focus on scaling-up adaptation solutions while mobilizing and strengthening access to financing for adaptation.

"Money that goes for mitigation, generally goes for renewable projects, like solar or wind energy projects," Saleemul Huq, director of the Dhaka-based climate education institute ICCCAD, told DW. "Those energy projects generate an income. So, these projects can be funded with loans. That is why the developed countries are more interested in mitigation projects. On the other hand, adaptation money should be given as grants, because it will help a flood-affected destitute person in Bangladesh or Pakistan."

Policy researcher Goswami believes the COP15 goal of $100 billion per year was "an arbitrary figure that grossly underestimated the needs of the developing world for mitigation and adaptation."

"Discussions at COP27 must advance towards a new figure for climate finance from 2025 onward that accurately captures these needs," she continued. "Developed countries must also answer for the gap in finance so far, and how the current goal will be met till 2025."

Kerr from the World Bank also said that because of revenue generation opportunities, the private sector is more interested in mitigation projects. 

"We have to come up with new ways to finance climate resilience across South Asia," Kerr said.

With an eye on COP27, Kerr hopes "we can bring people together to think about what else we can do to bring more finance for resilience in these countries."

Do we need nuclear energy to stop climate change?

Loss and damage 

In recent years, more vulnerable countries have been talking about creating another fund called Loss and Damage. They say that countries at risk are suffering huge losses from natural disasters caused by man-made climate change.  

Beyond adaptation or mitigation, rehabilitation of affected people also requires large sums of money. 

"The floods in Pakistan were 50% more severe because of human-induced climate change," Huq from ICCCAD said. "This is a new demand to the rich countries to provide additional funds from mitigation and adaptation to help the victims who are suffering from loss and damage now. Adaptation and mitigation have failed for them. They are suffering. They need help now, and for that we need a fund."   

Loss and Damage is not yet a standing agenda item in the COP27. It is a provisional agenda. At the beginning of the upcoming conference — which will be held for two weeks from November 6 — it has to be adopted by all the parties. The pressure and expectations for that from the climate vulnerable and developing countries have mounted. 

"Even one country can object and stop it from being adopted. If that happens that will be a big fight, and the COP will be declared a failure even before it has started," Huq, who is also the chair of the experts of climate vulnerable forum, said. 

"We now have evidence that extreme events are happening because of human-induced climate change," he added. "The IPCC sixth amendment report has clearly mentioned that it is attributable to the carbon emissions because of human actions. COP27 is the first COP in this new era, and it has to deal with this problem."

Edited by: John Silk

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Climate protesters in Scotland hold signs reading "System change not climate change" and "People not profit"

'Fridays for Future' protesters take to streets in wake of UN report

'Fridays for Future' protesters take to streets in wake of UN report

Protesters staged demonstrations in Europe and Israel, among other places on Friday. There was extra significance given this week's UN report warning we are almost at the point of no return.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 28, 2022
Egyptian volunteers collect plastic waste to build a Plastic Pyramid for The VeryNile NGO as part of a project to erect the largest plastic pyramid in the world, weighing 7,500 kg and made of plastic bottles collected by fishermen and volunteers from the Nile River, in Giza, Egypt

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Major companies are falling short on their commitments to recycle and reduce plastic, a fossil fuel byproduct, even as Coca-Cola sponsors this year's climate conference.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (approx. 1665) during a preview for the press of the renovated Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, June 20, 2014.

Climate activists target 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting

Climate activists target 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting

Dutch police officials arrested three people after a climate activist glued himself and threw what looked like soup over Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting. The artwork was not damaged.
ClimateOctober 27, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

BG Demonstration gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine - BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: People holding banners gather during a protest held near Brandenburg gate against Russia's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

Survey: Russia and China the top concerns for most Germans

Survey: Russia and China the top concerns for most Germans

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks past two trailers full of wood in the forest in Polany, Slovakia, September 23, 2022

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Climate2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage