Somali soldiers on patrol following an attack in August
Somali government forces have been battling the Al-Shabab terror group in a bloody insurgency for the past 15 yearsImage: Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsSomalia

Somalia: Twin car bomb attacks kill dozens

7 minutes ago

Police say that two car bombs targeting the homes of government officials have killed at least 35 people. The Al-Shabab terror group has claimed responsibility.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ljyp

The death toll following two car bombs in Somalia has risen to 35 according to Reuters news agency, citing a senior local police official.

The blasts took place earlier on Wednesday in the town of Mahas in Somalia's central Hiraan region.

"Most of the dead are civilians. They are women and children," Hassan-Kafi Mohamed Ibrahim, deputy police
commissioner of Hirshabelle State, told Reuters.

What do we know about the car bomb attacks?

State radio reported that the homes of a district commissioner and federal lawmaker were the targets.

Terror group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack and also claimed the number of dead was far higher than the number provided by authorities.

The group has been locked in an insurgency with government forces since 2007.

Al Shabab 'one of the chronic diseases' of Somalia

More to follow…

kb/rt (Reuters, AFP)

A Russian drone seen during a drone strike

Russia steps up use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Conflicts6 hours ago
