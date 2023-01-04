Somalia: Twin car bomb attacks kill dozens

Police say that two car bombs targeting the homes of government officials have killed at least 35 people. The Al-Shabab terror group has claimed responsibility.

The death toll following two car bombs in Somalia has risen to 35 according to Reuters news agency, citing a senior local police official.

The blasts took place earlier on Wednesday in the town of Mahas in Somalia's central Hiraan region.

"Most of the dead are civilians. They are women and children," Hassan-Kafi Mohamed Ibrahim, deputy police

commissioner of Hirshabelle State, told Reuters.

What do we know about the car bomb attacks?

State radio reported that the homes of a district commissioner and federal lawmaker were the targets.

Terror group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack and also claimed the number of dead was far higher than the number provided by authorities.

The group has been locked in an insurgency with government forces since 2007.

