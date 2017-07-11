Somalia twin attack: Politician killed in bomb blasts

A young female lawmaker was among 48 killed in a twin attack on Wednesday in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Lawmaker Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government known for her fiery speeches, was killed by suicide bomber as she approached a building housing leaders of Somalia's Hirshabele state.

Shortly after, a second blast was caused by a car bomb in front of the city's main hospital, where the injured were later taken.

The death toll increased dramatically from the 10 to 15 initially reported.

At least one more politician and security officials were also killed, the local police spokesperson Hassan Dhi'isow told German news agency DPA.

Deutsche Welle was not able to independently verify the number of fatalities.

Mohamed was running to be reelected in the next Somali elections and was reportedly in the city to defend her seat.

The Islamist extremist rebel group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

It comes just hours after a separate incident involved Somali security services battling with armed Al-Shabab attackers near Mogadishu's international airport.

Somali PM orders thorough investigation

Mohamed was running to be reelected in the next Somali elections and was reportedly in the city to defend her seat.

Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has sent his "deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Amina Mohamed," the government's official Twitter page said.

The country's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has said on social media following the apparent bombing: "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Amina Mohamed in Beledweyne tonight."

He also urged security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the killing of Mohamed, who he described as an exemplary politician.





Watch video 03:02 Captain Zuhuur: The woman guarding Somaliland

fh/dj (dpa, Reuters)