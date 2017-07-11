Somalia: Lawmakers meet to choose president in delayed vote

The elected members of Somalia's parliament met on Sunday in a fortified airport hangar to select the country's new president in a vote that has been delayed for over a year.

The members of parliament and senators who will choose the president were elected by delegates chosen by clan leaders. It had been hoped that the president would be elected by the people of Somalia under universal suffrage, but this plan was eventually abandoned by the country's political elite.

Some 39 candidates are standing, including the sitting President Mohamed Abduhallahi Mohamed, known popularly as Farmajo due to his reported love of Italian cheese.

The vote has been delayed by over 15 months, in a period beset by a violent power struggle between the president and his prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble.

After months of political infighting, the date was finally set for Sunday to keep in line with conditions set by a $400 million (€384 million) IMF program.

Long day of voting ahead

Farmajo is facing competition from former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as well as former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

There is only one female candidate, former Foreign Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adan.

Voting can only begin when at least two-thirds of eligible voting lawmakers are present and will continue in rounds, eliminating candidates until one person is able to secure 184 votes. The session is expected to run on late into the night.

The location of the vote is being secured by a force provided by the African Union.

Al-Shabab militants carried out a suicide attack near the hangar on Wednesday during campaign rallies which injured seven people.

Somalia faces security, economic and food crises

Whoever wins the presidency will get to choose the prime minister. They will be faced with a country suffering a myriad of problems.

Besides the ongoing war with Islamist insurgents, fighting between different clans and rivals within the security forces has created a general background of violence in the country.

This in turn means that the government has a hard time in attracting foreign investment to aid development.

The Horn of Africa is also experiencing its worst drought in four decades with the backdrop of soaring food and fuel prices leading to general warnings of dangerous levels of food insecurity.

