 Sold off: the Trafficked Children of Afghanistan | Reporter - On Location | DW | 10.08.2022

Reporter

Sold off: the Trafficked Children of Afghanistan

Poverty has run rampant in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. So much so that an ever-increasing number of Afghan parents are being forced into trafficking their own children.

Kinder in Afghanistan

Be it to childless couples, as brides or even as fighters for radical Islamic groups.

Most of the affected children come from internally displaced families: forced to flee from the Taliban or because they could no longer make a living in their home regions. 

For the affected children, such a situation is unimaginably cruel - But parents also struggle with giving up their sons and daughters. Oftentimes the money doesn’t last, and they stay trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty.

A report by Fariba Sahraei and Marc Erath

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.08.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 13.08.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 14.08.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 14.08.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 14.08.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 14.08.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 14.08.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 14.08.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 15.08.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

