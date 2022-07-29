Sold off: the Trafficked Children of Afghanistan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Poverty has run rampant in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. So much so that an ever-increasing number of Afghan parents are being forced into trafficking their own children.
Be it to childless couples, as brides or even as fighters for radical Islamic groups.
Most of the affected children come from internally displaced families: forced to flee from the Taliban or because they could no longer make a living in their home regions.
For the affected children, such a situation is unimaginably cruel - But parents also struggle with giving up their sons and daughters. Oftentimes the money doesn’t last, and they stay trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty.
A report by Fariba Sahraei and Marc Erath
