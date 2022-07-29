Sold off: the Trafficked Children of Afghanistan

Be it to childless couples, as brides or even as fighters for radical Islamic groups.

Most of the affected children come from internally displaced families: forced to flee from the Taliban or because they could no longer make a living in their home regions.

For the affected children, such a situation is unimaginably cruel - But parents also struggle with giving up their sons and daughters. Oftentimes the money doesn’t last, and they stay trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty.

A report by Fariba Sahraei and Marc Erath

