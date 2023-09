Lavinia Pitu

09/20/2023 September 20, 2023

Healthy soil is essential for life on Earth. And although the land in developed countries might look beautiful on the surface, a closer look shows significant damage to the organic content of the soil, scientists say. In a recent study, Dr. Alisher Mirzabaev of the University of Bonn revealed that soil degradation costs every European €112 a year.