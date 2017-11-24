Sofia Coppola, daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, is a US screenwriter, director, producer and actress. Her most acclaimed screenplay is "Lost in Translation," for which she received an Oscar in 2003.

The acting career of Sofia Coppola, born in New York in 1971, started with appearances in her father's films as a child - among them his famous "Godfather" movies. She directed her first short film in 1998. With her comedy-drama "Lost in Translation" (2003), she won an Oscar for best screenplay and was also nominated for an Academy Award for best director, becoming the third woman to obtain this recognition. In 2017, she won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival with her film "The Beguiled."