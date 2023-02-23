Snowstorm batters US, disrupts travel and power supply
1 hour ago
More than 50 million Americans have been issued winter weather advisories as the storm moves across huge swaths of the US.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Nrjo
Advertisement
Strong snowstorms with high winds and heavy snow lashed the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest regions in the US on Wednesday.
Blizzards dumped up to two feet of snow across a vast region, extending from the West Coast to the Great Lakes. The snowstorms not only impeded air travel but also left thousands of homes without power and led to shutdown of hundreds of schools.
Hundreds of thousands of properties were without power, according to data provider Poweroutage.us.
Winter advisories issued
Winter weather advisories have been issued to more than 50 million Americans as the storm is expected to move across the continental US.
Blizzard leaves nearly 50 dead across US
According to the National Weather Service, up to 2 feet of snow (60 centimetres) and winds of up to 60 miles per hour (over 95 kilometers per hour) are expected in some areas on Thursday.
Forecasters in Maryland said roads covered in snow will make travel dangerous in the Upper Midwest, adding that ice-covered power lines and falling trees could lead to power outages on Wednesday and Thursday.