Snow and ice warnings cripple Munich, Frankfurt airports

Severe snow and freezing rain warnings are in effect for most of the south and west of Germany. The country's two biggest airports preemptively cut hundreds of flights.

Frankfurt Airport cut around 570 flights, roughly half of its passenger services, on Wednesday amid severe snow and ice warnings for western and southern Germany in particular.

To the south at Munich International Airport in Bavaria, 254 flights, more than a third of those scheduled for the day, had already been called off early on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the smaller hub servicing Saarbrücken, near Germany's western border to France, closed its doors altogether for the day.

Both Munich and Frankfurt airports cut around half their passenger services in anticipation of the severe weather, saying further cancellations were possible Image: Matthias Balk/dpa/picture alliance

Severe snow and ice warnings for much of west and south

The city of Saarbrücken woke to some of the earliest effects of the freezing and wet weather, as freezing rain rendered parts of the city center practically impassable for pedestrians and motorists alike early on Wednesday.

Saarbrücken's streets were particularly perilous early on Wednesday Image: Becker Bredel/picture alliance

Salt was the order of the morning in Saarbrücken to render the sidewalks less slippery Image: Becker Bredel/picture alliance

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued its second most severe cold weather warning for all the southern half of Germany, and its highest possible alert level for a spit of land around Saarbrücken on the French border.

"[Inbound] from the southwest and south [are] partly extreme weather conditions. Notable snowfalls will persist through Thursday in places," the DWD's national weather warning summary read.

Gritting services had been out in force overnight across the country trying to prepare the road network for the chilly day ahead.

Image: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa/picture alliance

The fire department for Nuremberg in Bavaria used a common local saying urging caution to greet followers on social media, noting that several schools in the area had called off classes and advising people to check local authorities' websites for more information.

