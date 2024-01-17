  1. Skip to content
Snow and ice warnings cripple Munich, Frankfurt airports

January 17, 2024

Severe snow and freezing rain warnings are in effect for most of the south and west of Germany. The country's two biggest airports preemptively cut hundreds of flights.

Frankfurt airport: Teams work to de-ice a Lufthansa passenger plane on the runway. Picture from overnight January 16/17, 2024.
Frankfurt and Munich airports, Germany's two busiest by passenger numbers, preemptively cut hundreds of flights amid severe snow and ice warnings for WednesdayImage: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance

Frankfurt Airport cut around 570 flights, roughly half of its passenger services, on Wednesday amid severe snow and ice warnings for western and southern Germany in particular. 

To the south at Munich International Airport in Bavaria, 254 flights, more than a third of those scheduled for the day, had already been called off early on Wednesday morning. 

Meanwhile, the smaller hub servicing Saarbrücken, near Germany's western border to France, closed its doors altogether for the day. 

A man stands in front of the departures board at Munich International Airport, looking at a series of flights labeled as canceled on the screen.
Both Munich and Frankfurt airports cut around half their passenger services in anticipation of the severe weather, saying further cancellations were possibleImage: Matthias Balk/dpa/picture alliance

Severe snow and ice warnings for much of west and south

The city of Saarbrücken woke to some of the earliest effects of the freezing and wet weather, as freezing rain rendered parts of the city center practically impassable for pedestrians and motorists alike early on Wednesday. 

People struggle to walk on roads and sidewalks caked in a thin layer of ice after overnight rain in central Saarbrücken. January 17, 2024.
Saarbrücken's streets were particularly perilous early on WednesdayImage: Becker Bredel/picture alliance
A local worker grabbing a sack from a truck laden with salt, ready to spread it on the pavement. Saarbrücken, Germany, January 17, 2024.
Salt was the order of the morning in Saarbrücken to render the sidewalks less slipperyImage: Becker Bredel/picture alliance

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued its second most severe cold weather warning for all the southern half of Germany, and its highest possible alert level for a spit of land around Saarbrücken on the French border.

"[Inbound] from the southwest and south [are] partly extreme weather conditions. Notable snowfalls will persist through Thursday in places," the DWD's national weather warning summary read. 

Gritting services had been out in force overnight across the country trying to prepare the road network for the chilly day ahead. 

A gritting truck on the A7 Autobahn or highway in southwestern Germany, near Ellwangen. Overnight January 16/17, 2024.
Image: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa/picture alliance

The fire department for Nuremberg in Bavaria used a common local saying urging caution to greet followers on social media, noting that several schools in the area had called off classes and advising people to check local authorities' websites for more information. 

