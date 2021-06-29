Visit the new DW website

Snapchat

Snapchat is an instant messaging service that allows users to share photos and videos, or so-called Snaps. The images can be altered with filters and effects. Content is deleted automatically after viewing.

Snapchat was founded in 2011 and is used mainly by younger generations. Many companies and media outlets recognize the app's potential and are trying to reach the young audience with it.

Brussels - Belgium 07 December 2003 Illustration picture with model realised of: Red Light district - prostitution - sex - prostitution - Prostitute from African origin - human traffic - street sex woman - slavery - prostitute - sex worker - erotic - woman - prostitutes from Africa - prostituée - Prostitutie - black protitute - Red Light district - nude - naked - prostitution - sex - human traffic - street sex woman - slavery - money to buy sex - x - sex - erotic - erotica - sex business - sex industry - PHOTO EZEQUIEL SCAGNETTI | Copyright: picture-alliance/maxppp

The 77 Percent — The making and sharing of nudes on social media: What safeguards are there for African youth? 29.06.2021

Social media platforms are awash with pictures, videos, and all kinds of messages from youth all seeking ways to express themselves. But where is the limit? The recent case of a teenage girl from Cameroon whose nudes and sextapes swamped social media is one of many such examples. Are the young people who allow themselves to be filmed to blame? Listen to this interesting debate.
A Saudi woman football fan uses a selfie stick to film herself on her phone while waiting for her team in the stands ahead of the AFC Champions League play-off football match between Saudi's al-Ahli and al-Hilal at King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on August 13, 2019. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Middle East: Murdered because of Snapchat? 29.01.2021

In conservative societies, just opening a social media account can be dangerous for women. As social media use rises, are honor crimes following suit?
A girl, with a Pokemon cap, looks at her phone during the Pokemon Go Festival on July 4, 2019 at the Westfalenpark in Dortmund, western Germany. - The festival runs until July 7. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

Abuse and harassment drive girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter 05.10.2020

A study involving girls from 22 countries found that almost 60% had faced abuse or harassment on social media platforms. Attacks were most common on Facebook, followed by Instagram, Whatsapp, and Snapchat.
TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen with Chinese flag in the background in this illustration photo taken on August 2, 2020. President of the USA Donald Trump said that Chinese app TikTok will be banned in the United States. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Sieren's China: The battle of tech giants 13.08.2020

It is just as short-sighted to ban TikTok and WeChat in the US as it is to ban Facebook and Google in China. The two countries are playing a losing game. The EU should draw up clear rules, says DW's Frank Sieren.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Die Instant Messenger «Slack» (von oben, l-r), «IM+ Pro», «Facebook Messenger», «Threema», «Signal», «Protonet Messenger», «WhatsApp», «FaceTime» und «Apple Nachrichten» werden auf einem Mobiltelefon angezeigt, aufgenommen am 24.06.2016. Die Polizei in Bayern will ihre Streifenbeamten jetzt mit einem eigenen Messengerdienst ausrüsten. (Zu dpa/lby «Neuer Polizei-Messengerdienst für Bayerns Streifenbeamte» vom 26.05.2017) Foto: Wolfram Kastl/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

New EU data law forces firms to ban WhatsApp, Snapchat from phones 06.06.2018

Citing data privacy concerns, German auto parts maker Continental has banned WhatsApp and Snapchat from company-issued mobile devices. Will a second phone become the norm for firms, many of which rely on messenger apps?
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein 17-Jähriger benutzt am 01.04.2015 in Würzburg das iPhone 6. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Smartphones setzen Kinder unter Stress» vom 01.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

100,000 German teenagers addicted to social media, study finds 01.03.2018

Teenagers aged 12 to 17 years spent too much time on social media, which affects their wellbeing. A German study reveals that excessive use can even be linked to depression.
ILLUSTRATION - Auf dem Display eines iPhones ist am 12.04.2013 in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) die Anwendung Snapchat zu sehen (gestelltes Foto). Derweil der Anbieter Facebook seit einiger Zeit Nutzer verliert, werden Dienste wie Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter und Vine immer beliebter. Foto: Jens Büttner

Snapchat is back with a vengeance 07.02.2018

Snapchat owner Snap has reported surging growth in users in its latest quarter, reviving hopes it can survive competition with Facebook's Instagram. Revenues were up sharply, but so were quarterly losses.
ARCHIV - Evan Spiegel, Mitgründer der Foto-App Snapchat sitzt am 24.10.2013 in Los Angeles. Die populäre Foto-App Snapchat lockt täglich rund 160 Millionen Nutzer an - fuhr im vergangenen Jahr aber einen gewaltigen Verlust von mehr als einer halben Milliarde Dollar ein. Ihre Betreiberfirma Snap kündigte am 02.02.2017 dennoch einen drei Milliarden Dollar schweren Börsengang an. (zu dpa Snapchat-Betreiber geht mit hohen Verlusten an die Börse vom 03.02.2017) Foto: Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Snap shares take a dive on disappointing results 08.11.2017

Snapchat is currently getting a redesign to make it easier to use. But the new look will not make the latest earnings report from its parent company any prettier for investors who had hoped for much better results.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein nach oben zeigender Daumen (Facebook-Logo für «gefällt mir») spiegelt sich am 28.06.2013 in Münster (Nordrhein-Westfalen) im Auge des Betrachters. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa (zu dpa «Cybermobbing-Kongress will gegen Hassattacken in Netz mobilisieren» vom 18.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The most successful tech companies on social media 14.09.2017

In its "Brand Passion Report" for 2017, global analytics company NetBase has ranked the most loved brands in technology and consumer goods
https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedWorld/status/887015827697881088 18.07.2017

Saudi Arabia releases detained Snapchat video miniskirt model 19.07.2017

Saudi police have released a woman from custody who was filmed wearing a miniskirt at an historic site. The case had caused uproar in the conservative Islamic nation.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur als Startbild für das Webvideo Khulood verwenden!***

Miniskirt raises outcry 18.07.2017

A video of a woman in a short skirt and a crop top in a Saudi Arabian village caused outrage in the country. Women in the kingdom are strictly forbidden from wearing this kind of clothing in public. Police detained her for "immodest clothes".
https://twitter.com/BuzzFeedWorld/status/887015827697881088 18.07.2017

Saudi Arabian police arrest woman for miniskirt Snapchat video 18.07.2017

Saudi social media was thrown into a dizzying spin after a woman donned a miniskirt in a Snapchat video. Police arrested the woman and said she confessed to visiting an historic site with her male guardian.
ARCHIV - Eine Frau sitzt vor einem Laptop und tippt auf einem i-Phone, aufgenommen am 22.08.2012 in Berlin. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa (Zu dpa Hausherr haftet nicht für illegale Uploads seiner Gäste vom 12.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The social media platforms with the most negative effects on mental health 18.07.2017

Cyberbullying, fear of missing out, anxiety: how badly does social media affect our mental health?
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Detail der Social Media-Plattform Facebook ist auf einem Handy durch eine Linse zu sehen, aufgenommen am 11.12.2016 in München (Bayern). (zu dpa «Geniales, Verrücktes, Eitles: Patente schützen geistiges Eigentum» vom 25.04.2017) Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Facebook now has two billion monthly users 28.06.2017

Facebook has hit a new milestone, with the number of its active monthly users crossing two billion. The firm's CEO Mark Zuckerberg says its new mission is not just connecting people, but helping them find common ground.
11.12.2016 - Das Icon der Fotoplattform Instagram ist auf einem Monitor zu sehen, während weitere Icons daneben angeordnet sind, aufgenommen am 11.12.2016 in München (Bayern). Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

The social media platforms that take up most of our time 16.05.2017

A US digital agency has analyzed the time that users spend on social media.
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** DW Shift Emojis Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Alexander Dluzak (i.A. d. DW) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Viele Emoji mit Handy

Snap shares tank after growth disappoints investors 11.05.2017

Snap shares have lost almost a quarter of their value after the parent company of popular Snapchat app reported slowing user growth and revenue just weeks after going public in a much-hyped IPO in March.
