Snapchat is an instant messaging service that allows users to share photos and videos, or so-called Snaps. The images can be altered with filters and effects. Content is deleted automatically after viewing.
Snapchat was founded in 2011 and is used mainly by younger generations. Many companies and media outlets recognize the app's potential and are trying to reach the young audience with it.
Social media platforms are awash with pictures, videos, and all kinds of messages from youth all seeking ways to express themselves. But where is the limit? The recent case of a teenage girl from Cameroon whose nudes and sextapes swamped social media is one of many such examples. Are the young people who allow themselves to be filmed to blame? Listen to this interesting debate.