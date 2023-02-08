Slovenia hit by worst flooding in decades

CatastropheSloveniaSlovenia hit by worst flooding in decadesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSloveniaIrfan Aftab39 minutes ago39 minutes agoClean-up operations are under way in Slovenia after the country was hit by the worst flooding experienced in over 30 years. Heavy rainfall led to flash floods that killed at least 3 people and caused severe damage in the small Alpine country.https://p.dw.com/p/4UpWxAdvertisement