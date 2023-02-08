  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
FIFA World Cup
CatastropheSlovenia

Slovenia hit by worst flooding in decades

Irfan Aftab
39 minutes ago

Clean-up operations are under way in Slovenia after the country was hit by the worst flooding experienced in over 30 years. Heavy rainfall led to flash floods that killed at least 3 people and caused severe damage in the small Alpine country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UpWx
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine, Kupiansk | Ukraine berichtet über Angriff auf Bluttransfusionszentrum

Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Conflicts4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Angry protesters in Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Fußball-WM Frauen 2023 | Schweden vs USA

World Cup: Holders US out as Sweden win epic shootout

World Cup: Holders US out as Sweden win epic shootout

Sports2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage