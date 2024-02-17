Singer Isaak to represent Germany at Eurovision 2024

Singer Isaak to represent Germany at Eurovision 2024February 17, 2024
German singer Isaak Guderian will represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
The annual cultural extravaganza, watched by millions of people, will be held inMalmö, Sweden, this year, after Swedish singer Loreen won the contest last year.
Isaak beat eight others
Isaak beat out eight others at the pre-selection event held in Berlin on Friday. The singer, born in the small northwestern town of Espelkamp, performed "Always On The Run."
An international jury and the German public watching the televised show voted to put Isaac's song at top.
Isaak, who is 28 years old, has had prior experience at The X Factor Germany and later won Show Your Talent 2021.
Germany is guaranteed a place in the contest final every year because it is one of the five countries that financially contribute most to organizing the show.
But Germany has had a disappointing track record recently, with rock band Lord of the Lost finishing last in 2023.
Edited by: Louis Oelofse