Sigmar Gabriel

Sigmar Gabriel is a German politician who served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vice-Chancellor of Germany from and was chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Sigmar Gabriel held several government posts, he also headed the Environment and Economic Affairs Ministries on the federal level and was State Premier of his home state of Lower Saxony. Since he left politics in 2018, Sigmar Gabriel has taken on various paid and unpaid positions in the business world. This page lists all DW content related to Sigmar Gabriel.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 06: German investigative journalist Guenter Wallraff (C), former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (R) and former German Interior Minister Gerhart Baum (L) hold a newspaper during a press conference with MP of left-wing party Die Linke Sevim Dagdelen (not seen) about their initiative to call for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from British extradition custody, on February 6, 2020 in Berlin. Abdulhamid Hosbas / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Opinion: I am Julian Assange 07.02.2020

Prominent German figures are calling for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in the UK. Many more should support this appeal, writes Marcel Fürstenau.

Assange supporters hold a banner to protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Friday, June 14, 2019. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear via a video link at court Friday, as he continues his fight against extradition to the United States, where he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) |

Prominent Germans appeal for Julian Assange's release 06.02.2020

The WikiLeaks founder is being held in deteriorating conditions despite his poor health, his supporters said. The signatories include a former German vice-chancellor and a Nobel Prize winner.
03.12.2019, Schweiz, Luzern: Sigmar Gabriel, ehemaliger Bundesaußenminister, spricht auf dem Europa Forum in Luzern. Foto: Alexandra Wey/KEYSTONE/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

German ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel tapped for Deutsche Bank job 24.01.2020

Sigmar Gabriel, former chief of Germany's left-leaning Social Democrats, is to join Deutsche Bank's supervisory board. The lender, one of Europe's leading financial institutions, has had its share of scandals.
04.12.2019, Berlin: Sigmar Gabriel (l), Vorsitzender der Atlantik-Brücke und ehemaliger Bundesminister sowie SPD-Parteivorsitzender, und Dirk Nowitzki (r), bis vor kurzem erfolgreicher Basketball-Spieler in der amerikanischen Profiliga NBA, unterhalten sich zusammen mit der Moderatorin Juliane Schäuble, USA-Korrespondentin des Tagesspiegels, bei einer Diskussionsveranstaltung der Atlantik-Brücke und des Berliner Tagesspiegel unter anderem über transatlantische Beziehungen und das Verhältnis von Deutschen und Amerikanern. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sigmar Gabriel and Dirk Nowitzki talk trans-Atlantic ties 04.12.2019

Germany's former foreign minister discussed politics, sports, retirement and the trans-Atlantic relationship with the basketball legend in a special one-on-one discussion in Berlin.
14.03.2018+++ German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to outgoing German Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel as they arrive to attend the session for the election of the German Chancellor at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on March 14, 2018 in Berlin. Angela Merkel, head of the Christian Democratic Party CDU starts her fourth term as German chancellor, capping months of political uncertainty as she bartered with her rivals of the SPD to help govern Europe's top economy in a grand coalition. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany bars ex-foreign minister from job with Polish firm 16.08.2019

Berlin has reportedly banned Sigmar Gabriel from taking a position on the supervisory board at a Polish investment firm. But an alleged attempt by the US ambassador to keep him from another job seems to have failed.
(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on January 16, 2017 shows US President-elect Donald Trump (R, January 9, 2017 in New York) and German Vice Chancellor, Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (May 24, 2016 in Meseberg). Europe should face Donald Trump with confidence, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on January 16, 2017, after the US president-elect had predicted that more EU members would leave the bloc and charged that NATO was obsolete. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY AND Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY,TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

German center-left SPD's ex-leader Gabriel gives Trump praise 04.06.2019

The US president is right to criticize China and to negotiate with North Korea, according to left-of-center former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. Gabriel also warned against seeing Trump voters as "dummies."
October 8, 2018 - Dozens of Palestinian demonstrators are injured by Israeli live ammunition and tear gas during clashes with Israeli military forces along the northern Gaza Strip near the beach of Zakim. Some Palestinian protesters burned tyres and threw rocks towards the Israeli troops on the other side of the fence, and according to the Israeli army some explosive devices were also hurled in the direction of the fence. Protesters were calling for the lift of the air, land and water blockade imposed by Israel on the Palestinian enclave since 2007 when Hamas took power in Gaza after winning the elections. Israel maintains that the blockade, which has also been enforced by Egypt, is a necessary measure to prevent Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza to arm or build military infrastructure. Yet, the World Bank has openly stated that GazaÃ¢â¬â¢s economy is on the brink of collapse with the blockade playing a big part in that |

Open appeal to EU over Middle East two-state solution 15.04.2019

Former senior European politicians have urged the EU to reject Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East if it's one-sided and unfair to Palestinians. The US president is about to unveil his proposal for the region.
FILE PHOTO: Protests against Germany's Dieselgate in front of Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure where ministers and car executives hold a meeting to agree ways to cut inner-city pollution to try to stave off bans on diesel cars and restore the tarnished reputation of the country's auto industry in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

German government announces details of diesel agreement 02.10.2018

Germany's coalition government has announced details of a wide-ranging diesel deal. The agreement hopes to deal with the country's air pollution problems, without upsetting car owners — or manufacturers — too much.

25.9.2018*** Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas (L), SPD, trifft sich mit Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir (R), Aussenminister von Saudi-Arabien, in New York, 25.09.2018. Heiko Maas nimmt an der 73. Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen (United Nations) teil. New York USA *** Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas L SPD meets nobility bin Ahmed Al Jubeir R Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia in New York 25 09 2018 Heiko Maas participates in the 73 United Nations General Assembly United Nations New York USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xFlorianxGaertner/photothek.netx

Germany, Saudi Arabia end diplomatic row 25.09.2018

After 10 months of soured relations, Saudi Arabia and Germany have agreed to turn a new page. Saudi Arabia pulled its ambassador to Berlin last year over comments about the political crisis in Lebanon.
06.09.2018, Türkei, Istanbul: Heiko Maas (l, SPD), Außenminister, und Mevlüt Cavusoglu, Außenminister der Türkei, besuchen die Deutsche Schule Istanbul und machen Selfies mit Schülern. Außenminister Maas ist zu einem zweitägigen Antrittsbesuch in der Türkei. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Ministers visit Istanbul's German school on fence-mending mission 06.09.2018

Germany and Turkey's foreign ministers visited the school on its 150th anniversary, on the second and final day of a difficult diplomatic mission for Heiko Maas. Ties between the NATO allies have been strained of late.

Modernization, without criticism 24.08.2018

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to modernize his country. But no criticism. Relations with Germany have been tepid since former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel publicly commented on Saudi foreign policy in November 2017.

Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, gibt in Washington nach dem Treffen mit dem Nationalen Sicherheitsberater Bolton ein Pressestatement ab. Washington. 23.05.2018 Washington USA *** Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas SPD delivers a press statement in Washington after the meeting with National Security Advisor Bolton Washington 23 05 2018 Washington USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImo/photothek.netx

Germany's Heiko Maas urged to take softer line on Russia by SPD rank and file 28.05.2018

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have pushed for a common policy on relations with Russia. Several center-left lawmakers have voiced their irritation over Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' harsh criticism of Moscow.

13.03.2018 *** . 13/03/2018. London, United Kingdom. Police pictured outside of a home in the New Malden area of Kingston, South West London, UK reported to be the home of Nikolai Glushkov. Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov has been found dead at his home in London. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xBenxStevensx/xi-Imagesx IIM-17225-0039

London police probing death of Berezovsky associate 13.03.2018

British counterterrorism police are probing the death of Nikolai Glushkov in southwest London. Authorities say the case has no apparent links to the recent near-fatal poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

12.09.2012 ©Christophe Petit Tesson/MAXPPP - 03/09/2012 ; AL QAMISHLI ; SYRIA - Salah Muslim Mohamed, leader du PYD, branche syrienne du mouvement autonomiste Kurde PKK devant un portrait du leader Abdullah Ocalan a la maison du peuple, Mala Gel de Qamishli. Les kurdes majoritaire dans le nord de la Syrie ont pris le controle de la gestion administrative de certaine ville malgre la presence de forces loyalistes. Leader of PYD Saleh Muslim Mohamed in front of kurdish leader portrait Apo Abdullah Ocalan. The PYD, Syrian branch of kurdish autonomist movement PKK, controls some part of city administration in Al Qamishli on September 03, 2012. *** Local Caption *** (c) picture-alliance/dpa/C. P. Tesson

Turkey asks Sweden to extradite Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim 08.03.2018

Turkey has requested Sweden extradite Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim. It's not the first time Ankara has called on other countries to detain Kurds it regards as terrorists.
07.02.2018, Berlin: Sigmar Gabriel (SPD), Außenminister, nimmt an der Sitzung im Fraktionssaal im Bundestag teil. Union und SPD haben sich auf die Verteilung der Ministerien verständigt und eine Einigung in den Koalitionsverhandlungen geschaffen. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel confirms he will not be part of next government 08.03.2018

Germany's SPD has announced there will be no Cabinet post for erstwhile leader Sigmar Gabriel in the new coalition government. Reports suggest Justice Minister Heiko Maas is set to take over as foreign minister.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 24: German Vice Chancellor and Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Chairman of the German Social Democrats (SPD), and Martin Schulz (not pictured), leading SPD member and until recently president of the European Parliament, arrive to speak to the media to announce that Schulz rather than Gabriel will run for chancellor against current chancellor and Christian Democrat Angela Merkel on January 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Germany will hold federal elections in September. Gabriel said he will also step down from his position as SPD chairman. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 08.03.2018

Sigmar Gabriel will not be part of Angela Merkel's next coalition government, bringing to an end nearly 20 years at the helm of the SPD. DW looks at his ascent from protege to foreign minister.
