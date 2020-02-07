Sigmar Gabriel is a German politician who served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vice-Chancellor of Germany from and was chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Sigmar Gabriel held several government posts, he also headed the Environment and Economic Affairs Ministries on the federal level and was State Premier of his home state of Lower Saxony. Since he left politics in 2018, Sigmar Gabriel has taken on various paid and unpaid positions in the business world. This page lists all DW content related to Sigmar Gabriel.