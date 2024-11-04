Sierra Leone declares war on synthetic drug 'kush'

SocietySierra LeoneSierra Leone declares war on synthetic drug 'kush'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietySierra LeoneDagmar Wittek04/11/2024April 11, 2024In Sierra Leone, President Julius Maada Bio has declared a national emergency on drug abuse — responding to a drastic increase in the use of kush. The synthetic drug is highly addictive and has already killed hundreds of young people in the country.https://p.dw.com/p/4efjAAdvertisement