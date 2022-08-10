  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
CultureAfrica

Should African creatives leave or stay? 

October 8, 2022

Africa's creative scene is booming. But what happens if a country’s infrastructure weakens, or its political system restricts freedom of expression? At DW's Global Media Forum, artists discuss the role of art for the continent's future. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4DDK2
Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu KyagulanyiImage: Lukeman Kampala

Bobi Wine is one of the most popular musicians in East Africa, and his songs don’t mince words when it comes to expressing his grievances in his native country Uganda. Most recently, he gained international fame when he ran for president in 2021 against long-term ruler Yoweri Museveni. He traveled to Bonn for Deutsche Welle's Global Media Forum to participate in a panel hosted by Arts.21: Creatives from Africa: Should I stay or should I go?

GMF Stella Gaitano, Writer from South Sudan
Writer Stella GaitanoImage: Björn Kietzmann/DW

 

Together with host Karin Helmstaedt, Bobi Wine discusses with writer Stella Gaitano (South Sudan), filmmaker Ike Nnaebue (Nigeria), photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba (Cameroon/Netherlands), and photographer and curator Akinbode Akinbiyi (UK/Nigeria/Germany. How can African artists contribute to the advancement of their home countries?

Watch the whole discussion on YouTube:  

 

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Egyptian artist Mohammed Abla

Finding inspiration out on the streets

Dreams, revolution and failure: artist Mohamed Abla has his finger on the pulse of Cairo.
Culture
September 3, 2022
06:41 min
A team is carrying the Olympic flag during the opening celebrations Olympic Games in Munich 1972

The tragic 1972 Olympic Games

Why the media played a fatal role in the 1972 Munich Olympic.
Catastrophe
September 3, 2022
12:58 min
Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv with Ukrainian flag

Caught between art and war

An encounter with the Ukrainian star conductor Oksana Lyniv in Bayreuth.
Culture
September 3, 2022
04:39 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Strikes target Kyiv 'power facility'

Conflicts
1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahamat Deby in military uniform seated with Saleh Kebzabo

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

Politics
20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Politics
17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Health
15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The skyline of the Canary Wharf financial district in London on October 7, 2022

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Business
17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

Politics
14 hours ago
02:02 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage