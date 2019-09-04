 Shake that sleeve: German idioms with items of clothing | Meet the Germans | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Shake that sleeve: German idioms with items of clothing

Items of clothing feature in many popular German idioms. Find out more about exploding shirt collars and what Germans mean when they say "it's coat or pants to me."

  • little boy with a dress shirt and bow ties and sunglasses (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/FELLOW)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Eine weisse Weste haben

    A vest is a sleeveless clothing item that, according to some sources, came to Germany from France in the late 17th century. Telling someone you have a spotless white or clean vest means your conscience is clear, you are not to blame. Since there are no sleeves, you can't have a trick up your sleeve, either!

  • mand dressed in colorful garb on CSD day in Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Kleider machen Leute

    Fine feathers make fine birds is the equivalent of the German proverb "clothes make the man" — or woman, of course. People tend to judge others by their appearance, so the saying is also used as a reminder, for instance, when parents want to help their child get ready for a job interview. On the other hand, you should never judge a book by its cover!

  • film scenen from Fantasia 2000 - mickey mouse as a wizard (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Aus dem Ärmel schütteln

    Literally, the idiom means to "shake something out of your sleeve," which describes an easy task. In English, having something up your sleeve, however, means you have a secret plan or idea. Having an ace up your sleeve works as a German idiom, too: a secret advantage or skill.

  • Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton (onyl black trousers,their coats and folded hands are visible picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Jacke wie Hose

    The odd German idiom "It's coat or pants to me" means I don't care one way ot another. It appears to go back hundreds of years, to a period when it became fashionable in the 17th century to design and create pants and coats from the same material.

  • Man tugging at his collar (Fotolia/Gina Sanders)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Mir platzt der Kragen

    Time to duck and get out of the way if someone yells "Mir platzt gleich der Kragen" (literally, my collar is about to burst), meaning, I've had it, I've had enough. A shirt collar can feel strangling when a person's face and neck get hot in anger.

  • Gloves on sticks at a beach (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Mit Samthandschuhen anfassen

    Some people expect to be treated with kid gloves! In German, the same idiom involves the use of velvet gloves, however, which of course are just as soft. A colorful phrase that has the same meaning involves treating people "like a raw egg."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • little boy with a dress shirt and bow ties and sunglasses (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/FELLOW)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Eine weisse Weste haben

    A vest is a sleeveless clothing item that, according to some sources, came to Germany from France in the late 17th century. Telling someone you have a spotless white or clean vest means your conscience is clear, you are not to blame. Since there are no sleeves, you can't have a trick up your sleeve, either!

  • mand dressed in colorful garb on CSD day in Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Kleider machen Leute

    Fine feathers make fine birds is the equivalent of the German proverb "clothes make the man" — or woman, of course. People tend to judge others by their appearance, so the saying is also used as a reminder, for instance, when parents want to help their child get ready for a job interview. On the other hand, you should never judge a book by its cover!

  • film scenen from Fantasia 2000 - mickey mouse as a wizard (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Aus dem Ärmel schütteln

    Literally, the idiom means to "shake something out of your sleeve," which describes an easy task. In English, having something up your sleeve, however, means you have a secret plan or idea. Having an ace up your sleeve works as a German idiom, too: a secret advantage or skill.

  • Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton (onyl black trousers,their coats and folded hands are visible picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Jacke wie Hose

    The odd German idiom "It's coat or pants to me" means I don't care one way ot another. It appears to go back hundreds of years, to a period when it became fashionable in the 17th century to design and create pants and coats from the same material.

  • Man tugging at his collar (Fotolia/Gina Sanders)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Mir platzt der Kragen

    Time to duck and get out of the way if someone yells "Mir platzt gleich der Kragen" (literally, my collar is about to burst), meaning, I've had it, I've had enough. A shirt collar can feel strangling when a person's face and neck get hot in anger.

  • Gloves on sticks at a beach (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

    Mit Samthandschuhen anfassen

    Some people expect to be treated with kid gloves! In German, the same idiom involves the use of velvet gloves, however, which of course are just as soft. A colorful phrase that has the same meaning involves treating people "like a raw egg."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Many German idioms involving clothing center on headware like hats and caps, and quite a few use shoe imagery. Inbetween, there are proverbs that make ample use of shirt collars and sleeves, vests and gloves.

Some are similar in English, others differ. Germans just don't wear their "birthday suit" when they are naked, nor do they "put on their thinking cap," wear their "heart on their sleeve" or are "dressed to kill."

In the English language, particularly anxious people who can't sit still have "ants in their pants," while Germans have "bumblebees up their backside."

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

  • meerkat (Reuters/R. Naden)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Auf der Hut

    "Hut," the German word for hat, in this idiom derives from the verb hüten (take care of, watch over, herd animals). If someone warns you to be "auf der Hut," you are being told to be watchful, wary and alert. Protection is key in this image — and it's ingrained in the genes of this this highly vigilant, and furry, meerkat.

  • snowman with a hat and glasses (picture-alliance/chromorange/Märzing)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Gut behütet

    If a German says a child grew up "gut behütet," it doesn't mean the girl or boy spent their childhood wearing particularly good hats but that they were sheltered and protected. The parents will likely have been "auf der Hut," just like the meerkat in the previous picture.

  • man taking off his hat (picture-alliance/imagebroker/Janus)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Hut ab!

    Not too long ago, in an era when most men would not have left the house without wearing a hat or cap, they would take them off as a sign of respect in church, in the presence of a lady or their bosses. The German expression "Hut ab" is used to show admiration and respect for another person's actions and has its equivalent in English: hats off!

  • clothes rack with just one coat hanger (picture-alliance/Chromorange/K.-H. Spremberg)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Hut nehmen

    The phrase "Hut nehmen" means to resign, to step down, pack one's bags, grab one's hat — and leave. People may no longer wear hats as a matter of course, but the idiom is still very much in use, in particular after a person has been fired.

  • four Borsalino hats (Getty Images/S.D´Alessandro)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Über die Hutschnur

    This German saying literally translated as "that goes way beyond my hatband" means to go too far. Its origins are not entirely clear. One version has it that the idiom refers to the alleged medieval practice of ensuring that the stream of water spouting from a village well was no thicker than a hatband. Anything else would have been aggravating and going too far.

  • dachshund puppy (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/fotototo)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    So klein mit Hut

    After a dressing down, you might feel useless and at fault, and maybe two feet tall, or as the Germans say, "so small with a hat on." The phrase is usually accompanied by using thumb and index finger to indicate exactly how insignificant one feels.

  • man siting on the ground with a sombrero (picture-alliance/Newscom/R. Ben-Ari)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    Unter einen Hut bringen

    A hat is symbolic of power and social status. Nowadays, people who can literally "bring it all together under a hat" are good at mediating and finding a consensus among, for instance, different people and opinions. In Germany, it is common to say that women who juggle a job, children and a household "bring it all under one hat."

  • Hat with ornaments (picture-alliance/S. Ziese)

    Popular German idioms involving hats

    An den Hut stecken

    "Das kannst du dir an den Hut stecken!" directly translates as, "You can pin that onto your hat." The expression is used when someone can't be bothered or doesn't care about something, like in "stuff it." It refers to the fact that people used to decorate hats with bits and ends that weren't really valuable.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German idioms involving shoes

Germans use many idioms, including quite a few shoe-related ones. Are you "fit as a sneaker" or just a "house-shoe hero"? Here are some you can try on for size! (29.07.2019)  

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

German supermarkets and farmer's markets can be a challenge for newcomers to the country. If Germans are fans of black salsify or kohlrabi, foreigners might not have a clue what are — or how to prepare them. (21.08.2019)  

German cakes with funny names

Germany is famous for its delicious cakes — but some of them have names that don't sound particularly appetizing. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser meets with a pastry chef for a tasty language lesson. (03.01.2018)  

6 German everyday idioms involving clothing

Popular German idioms often include references to clothing, from hats on your head to shoes on your feet. Velvet gloves and exploding collars also make for interesting images. (04.09.2019)  

Popular German idioms involving hats

Pack your bag and grab your hat! While headwear, caps and hats are no longer a standard part of people's everyday wardrobe, idioms involving hats abound in Germany to this very day. (28.08.2019)  

WWW links

Meet the Germans on YouTube

Related content

Der Kragen platzt.

6 German everyday idioms involving clothing 04.09.2019

Popular German idioms often include references to clothing, from hats on your head to shoes on your feet. Velvet gloves and exploding collars also make for interesting images.

Schneemann mit Zylinder

Popular German idioms involving hats 28.08.2019

Pack your bag and grab your hat! While headwear, caps and hats are no longer a standard part of people's everyday wardrobe, idioms involving hats abound in Germany to this very day.

Schneemann mit Zylinder

How Germans use hats in popular idioms 28.08.2019

Fired? Grab your hat. While hats and caps are no longer part of people's everyday wardrobe, Germans use idioms involving hats all the time.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | DIE NEUE ZEIT (ZDF/Zero One Film/Julia Terjung)

Without Borders Film Festival features hidden gems

Bauhaus founders, an untameable child, a Macedonian woman grapples with her conservative ideals, and a tale of robot friends: The Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow again offers a diverse and compelling program.  

Books

Salman Rushdie mit seinem Roman Mitternachtskinder (Picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hanson/PA Wire)

Salman Rushdie: A selection of works

As Salman Rushdie's latest novel, "Quichotte," is released in the US, here are some of the British Indian author's most famous works.  

Environment

People dancing at Sziget Festival (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Music festivals with a green vibe

Now that the summer's nearly over, we look at which festivals were trying to be green — from stalwarts of the scene like Glastonbury to more alternative newcomers like Sziget.  

Arts.21

Sachsen, Dessau: Gruppenfoto der Bauhausmeister im Jahr 1926 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Bauhaus Story

Walter Gropius founded the Bauhaus art school in 1919 in Weimar. Its ideas were ground-breaking. Its design and architecture was purist, simple and functional, dispensing with decorative elements. It was radical and visionary.  

Digital Culture

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.  