  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Dokumentation Verhängnisvolle Versprechen - Das nigerianische Netzwerk
Image: NewDocs
Human RightsNigeria

Shady Dealings - Nigerian Trafficking Networks

20 minutes ago

Criminal networks from Nigeria earn billions trading drugs and trafficking humans. They lure young women to Europe, where they’re forced into prostitution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OeJx
Dokumentation Verhängnisvolle Versprechen - Das nigerianische Netzwerk
Image: NewDocs

The film accompanies investigators and meets some of the women who’ve managed to get out.

In her documentary film "Shady Dealings", director Chiara Sambuchi talks to a dedicated Italian public prosecutor, a German investigator and a number of trafficked women who’ve made it out of their terrible predicament.
 

Dokumentation Verhängnisvolle Versprechen - Das nigerianische Netzwerk
Image: NewDocs


State prosecutor Lina Trovato is a woman with boundless energy who has made it her life’s work to seek justice for trafficking victims. Wiretapping, surveillance and raids are just some of the many methods she deploys in her daily work.

Then there’s the German investigator Colin Nierenz, who takes viewers along with him on one of his toughest cases: a young woman in Nigeria said to be under a juju spell. 

Dokumentation Verhängnisvolle Versprechen - Das nigerianische Netzwerk
Image: NewDocs

Social worker Princess Inyang Okokon was herself a victim of human trafficking. She eventually managed to escape forced prostitution and now helps other women to do the same.

Thanks to exclusive access to secretly recorded conversations and witness statements, the film exposes the structure of this growing network.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 29.04.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 29.04.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 30.04.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Wagner group soldier

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut battle 'badly damaged' Wagner group

Conflicts40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics19 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture18 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human RightsMarch 28, 202303:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade20 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration5 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage