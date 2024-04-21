Severe flooding expected in parts of southern China

State media has reported that flooding seen “once in a century” is expected in southern China. Weather alerts have been issued in parts of as forecasters are expecting more heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall over several days has sparked fears that heavy flooding could hit parts of southern China.

State media reported that floods "seen around once a century" were being expected with authorities moving to initiate disaster precautions.

Heavy rain since Thursday

Large parts of Guangdong province have been soaked by torrential rain since Thursday, swelling major rivers and waterways in the Pearl River Delta.

The region is one the most densely populated parts of China with more than 127 million inhabitants and is also home to China's manufacturing hub.

Heavy rainfall since Thursday has caused rivers and waterways to swell in southern parts of China Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

State-run broadcaster CCTV reported that three areas in the Bei River basin would "experience flooding seen around once a century... due to the impact of heavy precipitation."

Weather alerts have been put in place across large parts of central Guangdong, with the national weather office warning of major storms in coastal areas through Sunday evening and into Monday.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or mass evacuations.

Weather forecasters are expecting heavy rain through Monday in Guangxi region, Guangdong, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

China has experienced extreme weather events over recent years which experts say are linked to rising global temperatures caused in large part by carbon emissions.

kb/lo (AFP, Reuters)