'Several victims' in Czech hospital shooting

Six people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at Ostrava City Hospital in the north-east of the Czech Republic near the Polish border, according to Czech police.

The attack occurred happened around 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) Tuesday morning. Police evacuated the hospital and were looking for a male suspect, about 180 cm tall, wearing a red jacket. He was reportedly still at large.

"There is a regional police intervention unit and a rapid deployment unit. Unfortunately, the attack claimed several lives," said Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, reported Ceska Televize.

Witnesses reported that they had heard shots coming from the emergency room of the hospital in the industrial city, according to media reports.

