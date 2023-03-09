  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Water scarcity
Migration
Heavily armed police inspect the area near a Jehovah's Witness church
Police were deployed to inspect the area surrounding the Jehova's Witness hallImage: Daniel Reinhardt/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeGermany

Several people shot dead at Hamburg Jehovah's Witness center

8 hours ago

A shooting occurred at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city. Police said several victims had gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OTay

Several people have been killed and others were injured during a shooting in the German city of Hamburg, officials said on Thursday evening.

According to several German media reports, at least seven people were killed in the shooting.

What do we know so far?

The shooting took place at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in the Gross Borstel district at around 9 p.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT).

"The dead all have gunshot wounds," a police spokesperson said, without confirming the exact number of victims.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 9:15 p.m. and arrived at the scene quickly because they were "coincidentally very, very near," a spokesperson said.

Police said the background and potential motive behind the shooting which occurred during a Jehovah's Witnesses event, were unclear.

Police spokesman Holger Vehren that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs.

A police van and several officers at the Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg
Police arrived at the scene shortly after the shootingImage: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance

That individual may have been the shooter, Vehren said, adding that there was no indication a shooter was on the run. He said it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.

Police did not need to use their firearms, Vehren said.

"According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator," Hamburg police later said on Twitter.

Multiple gunshots heard

Two onlookers told the n-tv television channel that they heard 12 gunshots. "There were about four periods of shooting," a student who lives nearby told Germany's DPA news agency.

"There were always several shots in these periods, roughly at intervals of 20 seconds to a minute," the student said.

The city-state's Interior Senator, Andy Grote, said special forces were deployed to secure the area.

Residents living nearby were initially warned not to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation, but they were later told there was no longer a threat in the area.

Police at the scene of the crime in Hamburg
Special forces were deployed at the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom HallImage: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/picture alliance

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the incident "shocking."

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims," he wrote on Twitter.

"The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background."

zc/rc (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A gun license, a handgun and cartridges on a desk

Does Germany need gun reform? 

Does Germany need gun reform? 

In response to the discovery of a suspected far-right plot to violently overthrow the state, the German government is considering tougher gun laws. How does the country approach firearms and gun ownership?
PoliticsDecember 20, 202204:54 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Heavily armed police inspect the area near a Jehovah's Witness church

Several people shot dead at Hamburg Jehovah's Witness center

Crime8 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Migration18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view shows a bridge and sandbanks of the dried-up Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire, France

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

Nature and Environment18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of an industrial area in California replete with warehouses

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Business20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business17 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage