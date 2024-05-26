Several injured by turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

The plane was flying from Qatar's capital, Doha, to Dublin, Ireland and landed safely. The incident comes after turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight forced an emergency diversion to Bangkok.

Twelve people were injured on Sunday after a Qatar Airways plane hit turbulence, airport authorities said.

The plane was flying from Qatar's capital, Doha, to Dublin, Ireland.

What else do we know about the Qatar Airways flight to Dublin?

Dublin Airport said the plane arrived safely as scheduled, landing shortly before 1:00 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) on Sunday.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," the airport's statement read.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff," it said.

The airport did not provide any details on the severity of the injuries.

Qatar Airways said that "a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention."

Ireland's RTE broadcaster said that the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred as flight crew were handing out food and drinks to passengers.

Other turbulence incidents

It comes days after one person died and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight encountered turbulence. The Singapore-bound plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, where several people were taken to hospital.

The airline announced enhanced safety measures after the incident, saying that meal services will be suspended when the seat belt sign is on.

Scientists have pointed to climate change as a possible reason for an increase in turbulence in recent years.

sdi/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)