  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
People attend a protest in Belgrade in reaction to recent mass shootings
People protested in Belgrade under the slogan 'Serbia against violence'Image: Zorana Jevtic/REUTERS
PoliticsSerbia

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade after mass shootings

1 hour ago

Serbians took to the streets to demand better security and the resignation of top officials after two mass shootings, including one at a school, in recent days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R43d

Thousands of Serbians marched in silence on Monday in protest against the populist government's reaction to two mass shootings last week

The country has been in shock after 17 people were killed in two separate onslaughts last week. 

A teenage boy brought two handguns to school, killing eight pupils and a security guard. Just two days later, a 21 year-old man killed eight people in central Serbia. 

What are protesters demanding?

Dubbed "Serbia against violence," the march in the capital saw members from across the country's political divide come together.

Demonstrators called for the resignation of top officials, including Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of the state security agency. Education minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday, citing the "cataclysmic tragedy" caused by the school shooting.

Serbian leader pledges gun controls after shootings

Protesters also demanded the dismissal of the government's Regulatory Committee for Electronic Media (REM) within a week. They accuse some TV stations and tabloids of promoting violence. 

"We demand an immediate stop to further promotion of violence in the media and public space, as well as responsibility for the long-standing inadequate response from competent authorities," the leftist Let's Not Let Belgrade Drown party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party decried the rally, saying the opposition was "using a national tragedy for their own interest." 

President wants to 'disarm' Serbia

Vucic has vowed to "disarm" Serbia with a plan to crack down on gun violence. He proposed new measures that include a freeze on gun permits and more psychological checks for owners.

Mass shootings are rare in Serbia — and purchasing a firearm requires a special permit — but the country has one of the highest levels of gun ownership in Europe.

According to the Small Arms Survey research group, around four out of ten people in Serbia are in possession of a firearm.

Despite the requirements preventing people from acquiring a firearm, many are still left over from the wars of the 1990s and remain in circulation.

Vucic has pledged to remove those weapons.

Another mass shooting in Serbia: Idro Seferi reports from Belgrade

fb/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A line of European flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels

Russia sanctions: EU to name and shame sanction evaders?

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Benin Bronze, anicent African mask.

Critics fear Benin Bronzes could be privatized by royal heir

Critics fear Benin Bronzes could be privatized by royal heir

Culture4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her South Korean counterpart in Seoul in April 2023

South Korea and Germany share same geopolitical dilemma

South Korea and Germany share same geopolitical dilemma

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Workers are sorting used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Can enzymes really help solve the plastic crisis?

Can enzymes really help solve the plastic crisis?

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Fact check: Manipulated video of Erdogan challenger?

Fact check: Manipulated video of Erdogan challenger?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man shows the real exchange rate between the Lebanese lira and USD during a protest in front of the Lebanese

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Business13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage