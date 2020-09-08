 Sensation at the Oberammergau Festival | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 20.05.2022

Euromaxx

Sensation at the Oberammergau Festival

For the first time in the history of the Oberammergau Passion Plays, a Muslim called Cengiz Görür takes a leading role. Almost all the local residents participate in the plays.

Deutschland I Passionsspiele Oberammergau I 2022

 

 Also on Euromaxx:

 

Frankreich | Cannes Film Festival 2022 | Aishwarya Rai

The 75th Film Festival in Cannes

For the 75th time, Cannes transforms itself from a mundane beach resort to the glamourous center of the international film and cinema world. Euromaxx looks back on unforgettable moments with some locals.

 

 

The best vegetable restaurant in the world

Tree lichen, wood mallow and earth - these are just some of the ingredients that chef René Mathieu first harvests in the forest and later transforms into star cuisine in his Luxembourg restaurant "La Destillerie"..

 

 

Truth or cliché?

Euromaxx takes a close look at common prejudices about European nations with a twinkle in its eye. This time:  Do the British really only drink tea? How do they flirt? And is their food really that greasy?

 

 

The Swiss Alps in pink and red

Zak van Biljonn uses infrared photography for his landscape pictures. Trees and meadows appear in bright colors in his photos. He wants to show the beauty of nature in his very own style.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 21.05.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 21.05.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 03:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 22.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

