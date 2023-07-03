  1. Skip to content
Senegal's Macky Sall says he will not seek a third term

19 minutes ago

The announcement by Senegal's president is expected to end widespread speculation that he would seek re-election despite a two-term limit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TN8s
Senegal's President Macky Sall arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris.
Sall's announcement follows months of rumors he'd seek a third term, exceeding term limitsImage: Lewis Joly/AP/picture alliance

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Monday ruled out running for a third term in office.

"The 2019 term was my second and last term," Sall said in a televised speech.

Uncertainty about the president's intentions has led to a year of unrest and occasionally violent protests in the typically peaceful West African country.

Sall, elected president in 2012 and 2019, is constitutionally limited to two terms. Despite this, his supporters argue a 2016 constitutional change reset his term count, positioning him for a 2024 run.

In his speech, Sall said that he would not be a candidate "even if the constitution allows me to do so."

This is a developing news story. More to follow...

lo/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

