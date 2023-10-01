  1. Skip to content
Senegal: More than 600 migrants intercepted in three days

October 1, 2023

The Senegalese navy has stepped up its efforts to board and rescue illegal immigrants in recent weeks. More than 600 people were intercepted in just three days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X1X7
People who according to Senegalese National Navy are migrants are seen sitting after they were intercepted off the coast of Dakar, Senegal
Senegal's navy intercepted 262 would-be migrants in two boats overnightImage: SENEGALESE NATIONAL NAVY/REUTERS

Senegal's navy said on Sunday that it had intercepted over Europe-bound migrants off the country's coast in three days.

Two more boats carrying 262 would-be migrants, including 26 women and 13 minors, were boarded late Saturday. The navy also stopped a boat with 272 passengers on Friday and 71 a day earlier.

The rescues come during the busy summer season, when thousands of migrants attempt to cross the hundreds of miles of ocean separating Africa and Europe each year in a desperate search for a better life.

The Senegalese navy has stepped up its boarding and rescue operations against illegal migrants in recent weeks. It has intercepted 1,955 would-be migrants since July 1, according to its social media accounts.

Dangerous journey to Europe

From Senegal and its neighboring countries, boats repeatedly set off in the direction of the Canary Islands, which are about 1500 kilometers away and belong to Spain.

Between January 1 and August 31, 11,439 migrants arrived on the islands, 7.5 percent more than in the same period in 2022, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry. This is the highest number for this time of year since at least 2018, and most likely since 2006.

The Atlantic Ocean, with its strong currents and high waves, is considered one of the most dangerous escape routes to Europe. Since the beginning of 2023, 140 migrants have died or disappeared during the crossing, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in early September.

People work together to pull the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, in July
For their perilous journey to Europe, migrants use simple, open boats that are prone to capsizeImage: Leo Correa/AP Photo/picture alliance

Senegal seeks to combat migration

At the end of July, the Senegalese government unveiled a 10-year plan to combat irregular migration from the West African country with domestic and foreign funding, amid heightened attention on migrants following several tragedies.

The five-pillar plan includes strengthening border management and law enforcement against smugglers, as well as supporting the repatriation and reintegration of migrants in Senegal.

dh/lo (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Mourning dozens who drowned on their way to Spain

