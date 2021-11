Born from the water

Ahmet Sene Diagne now lives in a settlement called Jel Mbaam, where he grows and sells his own produce. On the wall of his home, hangs a map showing where his village used to be before it was submerged. He still doesn't trust the authorities to protect the coast. "They should involve the people from here in their plans because we are the ones who live here, and were born from this water," he says.