A search engine is a program designed to look for information stored on a computer or a network like the internet.

Searches are displayed automatically in a list through keywords by relevance, usually with a title and a short excerpt. Searches on the internet and web page analysis is carried out by special computer programs called "web crawlers." The global market leader of search engines is Google by the American company of the same name.

In Google image search results women of some nationalities are depicted with sexualized pictures

Google image search cements national stereotypes of 'racy' women 08.03.2021

Women from eastern Europe and Latin America are sexy and love to date, a search through Google Images implies. A DW analysis reveals how the search engine propagates sexist cliches.
18.01.2019 FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Google vs. Australia: 5 questions and answers 25.01.2021

Australia wants Google to pay for displaying local media content. In return, the tech giant has threatened to disable its search engine in the country. Could this confrontation set a precedent?

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 22.01.2021

Google vs. Australia - Seafarers' Struggles - Textile Turn-Around
April 20, 2020, Asuncion, Paraguay: Illustration photo - In-camera multiple exposure image shows logos of Facebook and Google on smartphone screen backdropped by cropped waving flag of Australia. (Credit Image: Â© Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Wire |

Google threatens to block Australia from search engine 22.01.2021

Australia is on course to pass laws that would make tech giants Google and Facebook pay local media outlets for news content. Canberra said a probe found the companies held too much power and threatened democracy.
Schlagworte: Gabriel Weinberg, DuckDuckGo, Suchmaschine Bildbeschreibung: Gabriel Weinberg, CEO von DuckDuckGO Bildrechte: DuckDuckGo

Search engine giants like Google could soon face competition 27.12.2020

The European Union and the United States want to introduce tighter rules for tech giants like Google. Search engine rivals are ready to step up as efforts are made to create a fairer competitive environment.
FOTOMONTAGE, model released Das Logo der Suchmaschine Google und ein Auge hinter Silhouetten von Personen, die mit gesenktem Kopf auf die Bildschirme ihrer Smartphones schauen. *** PHOTO MONTAGE, model released The logo of the search engine Google and an eye behind silhouettes of people looking down at the screens of their smartphones

US hits Google with landmark antitrust case 20.10.2020

Google developed the world's most popular internet search engine. But now the company has landed in legal trouble for allegedly stifling competition and harming consumer choice.
A picture taken on December 28, 2016 in Vertou, western France, shows logos of US multinational technology company Google. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

EU court: Google need not apply 'right to be forgotten' outside EU 24.09.2019

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Google doesn't have to apply an EU law requiring the removal of search engine results upon request outside of EU borders. The decision is a victory for the US internet giant.

Logo Google Weihnachten, Weihnachtsbaum

What's still open? leads Google's Christmas searches 25.12.2018

While Germans wanted to know about Heidi Klum's fiance, Americans have been searching for restaurants still open over the holidays. Big chains like Denny's, McDonalds and Dunkin' Donuts are top of the list this season.
--FILE--Pedestrians walk past the sign board of Google Inc, Beijing office in Beijing, China, 25 August 2012. Google Inc said it will cut about 1,200 jobs at its Motorola Mobility unit, including positions in China, just seven months after announcing plans to lay off 4,000 employees on Sunday (9 March 2013). Google, developer of the Android system for smartphones, bought Motorola Mobility for US$12.4 billion last year. But the search giant focused more on Motorolas patents in the mobile sector rather than its manufacturing and research facilities. So far, Google has closed manufacturing, sales and research facilities in Shanghai, Nanjing and Beijing. These cuts are a continuation of the reductions we announced last summer, Motorola Mobility said in a statement. The majority of the latest round of layoffs will occur outside the United States. But Motorola Mobility China didnt provide details like how many Chinese staff were cut. In August, Google announced plans to lay off 4,000 jobs, or 20 percent of Motorola Mobilitys staff. |

Is Google selling out for access to China's massive tech market? 19.10.2018

As Google looks at developing a search engine censored by Beijing, China's online authoritarianism combined with its development as a global hub for artificial intelligence innovation presents an ethical dilemma.
09.10.2018, Berlin: Christian Kroll, Gründer der grünen Suchmaschine Ecosia, hält einen Brief in der Hand, der ein Kaufangebot für den Hambacher Forst an RWE zeigt. Nach dem vorläufigen Rodungsstopp im Hambacher Forst hat das im Umweltschutz engagierte Unternehmen dem Energiekonzern RWE ein Kaufangebot in der Höhe von einer Millionen Euro unterbreitet. Foto: Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German search engine Ecosia offers to buy Hambach Forest 09.10.2018

Berlin-based search engine Ecosia has offered to buy Hambach Forest from energy company RWE. The threatened woodland has been the scene of sometimes violent clashes between police and anti-coal activists.
Google-Gruender Sergey Brin und Larry Page (v.l.) bei einer Pressekonferenz in Hamburg, Hamburg, Deutschland, 19.09.2003 | Verwendung weltweit

Google turns 20: In search of next multibillion-dollar company 04.09.2018

From a humble beginning in Stanford dorm rooms, Google has emerged as one of the biggest internet successes. But growing competition, overreliance on ad revenues and privacy concerns pose new challenges for the company.
25.05.2018 FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo - RC1C19D495F0

Is Google making us dumber? 31.08.2018

Are you constantly second guessing yourself or do you find it difficult to recall answers to simple trivia questions? DW asks Dean Burnett, a neuroscientist and author, is Google the culprit.
--FILE--View of a logo of Google during an exhibition in Ji'nan city, east China's Shandong province, 15 July 2016. Google has updated a help page for customers of mobile phones to acknowledge that they still can be tracked for using its Search or Maps services, even if they turn off the phone's tracking feature. In the help page for the Location History setting, Google clarified, This setting does not affect other location services on your device, like Google Location Services and Find My Device. Some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps. The Google update came three days after a report of the Associated Press said that several Google apps and websites store user location even if users have turned off Location History. The latest description of the Google help page is an apparent revision of what the US tech giant has previously stated: With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored. Foto: Da Qing/Imaginechina/dpa |

Donald Trump accuses Google of bias in search 28.08.2018

US President Trump took to Twitter and accused Google's search engine of promoting negative articles and hiding "fair media" coverage about him. Google has denied that its search engine has a political bias.
--FILE--Pedestrians walk past the sign board of Google Inc, Beijing office in Beijing, China, 25 August 2012. Google Inc said it will cut about 1,200 jobs at its Motorola Mobility unit, including positions in China, just seven months after announcing plans to lay off 4,000 employees on Sunday (9 March 2013). Google, developer of the Android system for smartphones, bought Motorola Mobility for US$12.4 billion last year. But the search giant focused more on Motorolas patents in the mobile sector rather than its manufacturing and research facilities. So far, Google has closed manufacturing, sales and research facilities in Shanghai, Nanjing and Beijing. These cuts are a continuation of the reductions we announced last summer, Motorola Mobility said in a statement. The majority of the latest round of layoffs will occur outside the United States. But Motorola Mobility China didnt provide details like how many Chinese staff were cut. In August, Google announced plans to lay off 4,000 jobs, or 20 percent of Motorola Mobilitys staff. |

Google employees protest plans for Chinese censored search engine 17.08.2018

A letter signed by employees reminded Google's leadership that a censored app for China breaches its own code of ethics. Only a few hundred of the 88,000 employees have been given information on the project.
epa04237232 (FILE) A file picture dated 30 July 2010 shows a Chinese women walking past Google's logo in front of the US company's headquarters in Beijing, China, 30 July 2010. According to media reports on 03 June 2014, some Google services have been blocked or disrupted in China, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG *** Local Caption *** 02266668

Google reportedly working on censored search engine for China 02.08.2018

Don’t be evil, says Google. The corporate motto may suggest a desire to be seen as virtuous but that desire will look hollow if reports that the search giant is willing to bow to Chinese censorship demands are true.

Syrian software developers find work in Germany 20.06.2018

Few migrants who arrived in Germany since 2015 have found jobs - but there are some exceptions. Among those few are two Syrian programmers - who created a search engine for other migrants.
