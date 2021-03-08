Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A search engine is a program designed to look for information stored on a computer or a network like the internet.
Searches are displayed automatically in a list through keywords by relevance, usually with a title and a short excerpt. Searches on the internet and web page analysis is carried out by special computer programs called "web crawlers." The global market leader of search engines is Google by the American company of the same name.