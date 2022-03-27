Sean Penn call for Zelenskyy speech at Oscars

Sean Penn has called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be offered a stage at the Academy Awards ceremony, due to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Taking issue with those who said films and politics should be separated, Penn told CNN's Jim Acosta, "There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give him [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] the opportunity to talk to all of us."

The actor also said that Zelenskyy himself was a member of the television fraternity. "This is a man who understands television and who has had his own and very long and successful career," Penn told CNN.

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film 'Mr. Jones' by Agnieszka Holland The 2019 Berlinale competition entry is based on the true story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, who traveled to the Soviet Union in 1933, hoping to interview Stalin. Along the way, he witnessed the Holodomor, the devastating famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. Jones' reporting made the world aware of the scale of the disaster, which Soviet authorities were trying to hide.

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film 'Babi Yar. Context' by Sergei Loznitsa Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa's documentary deals with the Nazi German occupation of Ukraine during World War II. The film "Babi Yar. Context" (2014) is based on archival footage and reconstructs the events that led to the murder of 33,771 Jews in occupied Kyiv in September 1941.

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film 'Rhino' by Oleg Senzov "Rhino" (2021), by Ukrainian director Oleg Senzov, is set in the 1990s and shows how crime and violence spread in Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union. "Quite a few in Ukraine still romanticize this period," he told DW at the time of its release. He aims to "completely de-romanticize" this dark chapter with his film.

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film 'Maidan' by Sergei Loznitsa In another documentary film (2014), Loznitsa devoted himself to what is known as the "Euromaidan." On Kyiv's Maidan Square between 2013 and 2014, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated for democracy. What began as a peaceful protest, ended in street fighting. Today, Ukraine remembers the Euromaidan as the "Revolution of Dignity."

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film 'Bad Roads' by Natalya Vorozhbyt and 'Donbass' by Sergei Loznitsa No less than two feature films are dedicated to the Donbas region, where Ukrainian government troops have been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014. Natalya Vorozhbyt has turned her play "Bad Roads" (2020) into a film. In it, she tells four stories set on the streets of Donbas. Sergei Loznitsa also shows how war becomes everyday life in "Donbass" (2018, photo).

War, peace and democracy: Ukraine in film A new doc by Sean Penn Sean Penn is currently filming a documentary about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, with a release date to be determined. Penn was in Kyiv when the Russians rolled into the country with tanks in February 2022. Back in 2021, Penn traveled to the Donbas region and spoke with Ukrainian soldiers there. That's when this photo, released by the Ukrainian Army Press Agency, was taken. Author: Christine Lehnen



He also said the way he had understood it, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, had decided not to offer Zelenskyy a chance to speak at the ceremony.

"If the Academy has elected not to do it, if presenters have elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history and I hope that's not what's happening," Penn told the network.

Boycotting the Oscars

Penn even urged winners to refuse the prizes if the Academy itself decided to not let Zelenskyy speak at the event. "If it turns out to be what's happening, I would encourage everyone involved to know that though it may be their moment – and I understand that – to celebrate their films, it is so much more important their moment to shine and to protest and to boycott the Academy Awards."

He also said if that was the case, he would destroy his Oscar trophies when he returned to the US. "I will smelt mine in public," the two-time Oscar-winner said. He added that he hoped it would not happen, and that if it did, everybody would walk out of the ceremony.

Penn currently in Poland

Sean Penn, who was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary as the war began and is currently in Poland, also described the current situation: "You've got two immediate crises: One is the refugee crisis of those coming into Poland and other border nations and then this horror that's going on in Ukraine," he said. "And just as important is the extraordinary courage and unification of Ukraine and of its leadership."

Penn is also overseeing humanitarian aid to Ukraine through the organization Community Organized Relief Support (CORE), of which he is the co-founder. When he was in Ukraine, he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I had met the president initially a day before the invasion and met with him again during the invasion," Penn told CNN. "I was with as moving, as courageous, as extraordinary a person and face of his extraordinary country and people as I would expect I ever will witness and certainly that I ever have."

Several Hollywood actors have joined in an effort to help refugees in Ukraine, including Ukraine-born Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher, who raised over $35 million (€32 million) in aid.

The idea of Zelenskyy speaking at the Oscars via video was originally suggested by actor Amy Schumer, who is a co-presenter at this year's show. The Academy has not yet commented, but Schumer conceded that "there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget – we just want to have this night,'" AFP reported.