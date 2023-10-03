  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Nature and EnvironmentBrazil

Scores of dolphins die in Amazon amid severe drought, heat

October 3, 2023

More than 100 carcases of dolphins have been found in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hit by drought and heat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X49X
Picture shows a researcher in biohazard gear collecting the carcases of the dead dolphins
A researcher retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefe lakeImage: Bruno Kelly/REUTERS

Over 100 dolphins have been found dead in a tributary of Amazon river in Brazil this past week. Experts suspects the deaths may have been caused by severe drought and rising heat.

At least 70 of the remains were found floating on Thursday when the temperature of Lake Tefe's water reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) — more than 10 degrees higher than the usual average for this time of the year.

Warming water a concern

Low river levels during a severe drought have heated water in stretches to temperatures that are intolerable for the dolphins, experts believe.

Following a decline for a few days, the water temperature again soared to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

The region around the lake is a key habitat for mammals and other aquatic species. Large amounts of fish have also died according to local media reports.

The scientists are working to rule out other causes like bacterial infections as they do not know with certainty that drought and heat are to blame for the rise in dolphin mortality.

"We have around 900 river dolphins and 500 Tucuxis (in the Tefe Lake) and in one week we have already lost around 120 animals between the two of them, which could represent 5% to 10% of the population," Miriam Marmontel, a researcher from the Mamiraua environmental institute, said.

A dead dolphin is seen at the Tefe lake.
A dead dolphin is seen at the Tefe lake.Image: Bruno Kelly/REUTERS

Threatened species

The Amazon river dolphins — some pink in color — are a unique freshwater species found only in the rivers of South America.

A slow reproductive cycle makes their populations especially prone to threats.

The freshwater dolphins, or "Tucuxis," are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species.

"Ten percent is a very high percentage of loss, and the possibility that it will increase could threaten the survival of the species in Lake Tefé," Marmontel warned.

Researchers on Monday were still recovering dead dolphins in the region where dry rivers have also impacted impoverished riverside communities, beaching their boats on the sand.

Saving Dolphins from fishing nets

dvv/kb (AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A visitor to the 2022 Reunification Day celebrations in Erfurt wearing a knitted hat in the colors of the German flag

German unity 'completed, but not perfect' 33 years on

SocietyOctober 3, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of South Africa's largest opposition party 'Democratic Alliance' hold protest against the ruling party 'African National Congress' due to the power cuts

South Africa: Can Ramaphosa secure a 2024 victory?

South Africa: Can Ramaphosa secure a 2024 victory?

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters hold signs calling for press freedom

Southeast Asia: Why is free speech not a priority?

Southeast Asia: Why is free speech not a priority?

Press FreedomOctober 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

EU enlargement: Is the bloc ready for new members?

EU enlargement: Is the bloc ready for new members?

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

BusinessOctober 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage