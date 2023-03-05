Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods
At least 130 people have lost their lives after heavy rainfall hit Rwanda. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, roads cut off by landslides, and fields flooded in the east African country.
Getting to safety
At least 130 people have died so far in Rwanda's disastrous flood. "There are 77 injured people, 36 of whom are being treated in hospital, five people are also missing," deputy government spokesman Alain Mukuralinda told AFP news agency on Thursday.
Weeks of heavy rain
A man transports charcoal on a bicycle in Karongi district, western Rwanda. The African country has endured heavy, persistent rainfall since late March. The downfall was particularly ferocious on Wednesday night. Ensuing landslides and floods destroyed 17 roads, 26 bridges, a hospital and five health centers, Rwandan government spokesman Mukuralinda said.
Thousands of homes destroyed
A man shovels water from his intact house in Rubavu district. Others were not so lucky: some 5,000 houses were completely destroyed by the flooding, the Rwandan government said on Thursday. Another 2,500 houses were damaged in the disaster. All affected residents must now relocate.
Waiting for help
Two women lay on a patch of grass, with other survivors nearby, their possessions strewn around them. The Rwandan government has pledged to help all those hit hard by the flooding. Disaster Management Minister Marie Solange Kayisire said "relief efforts have begun immediately, including assisting with victims' funerals and caring for those whose homes have been destroyed."
End of the road
After a landslide, debris and earth cover a road in Rubengera, western Rwanda. The country's western and northern provinces, as well as the capital Kigali, are particularly hilly, which makes them susceptible to landslides during prolonged rainfall.
Salvaging crops
A woman salvages the remains of her crops from a flooded field in Musanze, northern Rwanda. Neighboring Uganda has also endured days of heavy rainfall. According to the Red Cross, at least six people were killed in a landslide in the southern region of Kisoro, bordering Rwanda. Last week, three people drowned after a river burst its banks.
Worst flood in years
People whose homes were destroyed cross a bridge in Rwanda's western district of Rubavu. These are the worst floods the country has seen in years. In 2019, however, heavy rainfall led to the death of at least 265 people, with tens of thousands of locals displaced.
Disaster far from over
A woman does her best to free household items, furniture and a mattress of mud. But Rwanda's weather authority warns that further rainfall is coming. Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to rise further, as more victims will be found once the mud has been cleared. According to experts, extreme weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity due to the climate crisis.