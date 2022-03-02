 Science of Emotion - Methods of Manipulation | Highlights | DW | 25.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Science of Emotion - Methods of Manipulation

Advertising agencies, politicians and social networks rely on emotions as a means of manipulation. They use our feelings to try to influence our decisions.

Dokumentation Die Macht der Emotionen - Manipulation

Dokumentation Die Macht der Emotionen - Manipulation

Can we be manipulated without even noticing it? Can our attention and thoughts be directed from outside? Increasingly, it appears that there are mechanisms for playing on emotions to sway our minds - right at the point of decision-making. In fact, this technique has now become a subgenre of psychology.

Werbefirmen nutzen Tools, um die Gedanken der Käufer zu lesen


Some of these recent findings are also being applied in what’s known as "neuromarketing”. Test customers make their purchases while their brain waves are measured and recorded. The method provides information about buying behavior and suggests possibilities for boosting purchases through advertising and presentation. 

Dokumentation Die Macht der Emotionen - Manipulation


Indeed, the technical possibilities for manipulation are constantly growing. Neuroscientific methods present many new possibilities, as well as new dangers. Indeed, even more extreme work is being done when it comes to the marketing of films and commercials. Here, market researchers are working with neurologists to test the effectiveness of a commercial in real time.

Dokumentation Die Macht der Emotionen - Manipulation


Political actors have also begun to influence public opinion in this way. China is a pioneer of these sometimes questionable methods. There, social control has long been part of the state mandate.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 28.09.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 28.09.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 28.09.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 29.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 01.10.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 29.09.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 02.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

Related content

The anti-extradition bill protest lasted for more than six months in Hong Kong. Location: Hong Kong Photographer: Revolution of Our Times team Copyright: Revolution of Our Times team

Hong Kong film on pro-democracy protests creates buzz in Taiwan 02.03.2022

A documentary chronicling Hong Kong's mass pro-democracy protests in 2019 has rekindled people's memories associated with the brutal police clampdown on the demonstrations.

Hier geht‘s heiß her: Was dem Sünder im Fegefeuer droht, zeigt dieser Holzschnitt aus dem 15. Jahrhundert. Der Geizhals schluckt Gold, den Zornigen trifft das Schwert, und die Wollüstige beißt eine Schlange. Foto: Kunsthaus Zürich

Gothic - Gruesome, Religious, Brilliant 26.07.2021

Death and Satan. Nudity and eroticism. Horrors presented in blazing color. Gothic art captivated viewers 500 years ago, manipulating emotions and arousing not only fear and devotion, but ecstacy, as well.

Die neue Seidenstraße Chinas Griff nach Westen Teil 2 10335 ZDF

DW documentary examines China's grip on Europe 08.12.2020

A new film, "China's Gateway to Europe - The New Silk Road," explores how an Italian harbor became entangled in a contemporary geopolitical debate.

Advertisement