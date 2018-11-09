 Schubert and Sibelius by Saraste | Music | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Schubert and Sibelius by Saraste

This hour, the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra celebrates its anniversary with a Sibelius symphony — and we'll sample some historic sounds from the 70-year-old orchestra.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

West German Radio Symphony Orchestra anniversary concert, part two

A glance back, to 1947: Two years after the end of World War II, with Cologne in ruins, a new orchestra was organized by a new broadcaster: Northwest German Radio, in the region of Germany occupied by the British. Led by Leo Eisold, it was assembled from whatever musicians could be found.

The first real symphony concert came on New Year's Eve 1948, with works by Mozart, Brahms and Beethoven. It was broadcast live in radio, and the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra was born. 

To mark a departure from previous policy under the Nazi regime, new music was encouraged and actively promoted. But the orchestra was also assigned the task of filling the archives of the local public radio station with the classics.

In the intervening decades, all of Germany's radio symphony orchestras — eight or 10 of them, depending on how you count them — have shifted their focus from studio recordings to live concerts. 

The first recording this hour dates from 1984, in a performance led by the late, great conductor Günter Wand.

The orchestra's current principal conductor, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, leads it in a symphony by his compatriot Jean Sibelius. That composer's Second Symphony was based on the idea of writing three tone poems to Dante's "Divine Comedy," but Sibelius soon saw his sketches evolving into a symphony. "It was as though God had cast down several stones of a mosaic and asked that they be reassembled," said the composer.  

Jean Sibelius (picture-alliance / akg-images)

Jean Sibelius

Franz Schubert 
Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus, ballet music and interlude    
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Günter Wand, conductor
on Harmonia Mundi CDC 747 877-2 

Jean Sibelius
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 43
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on April 20, 2018 
 

DW recommends

Arabella Steinbacher and the West German RSO

After World War II, eight radio symphony orchestras were established in Germany. This Concert Hour highlights one of them, the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne.  (08.10.2018)  

Beethoven: Made in the Rhineland

A composer like Ludwig van Beethoven towers over others, but even that singular genius didn't come out of the blue. A look at the musical environment that brought forth the iconic musician — and cherished his memory. (06.09.2018)  

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: The truth about the 'symphony of fate'

The beginning of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is known the world over, yet the opening motif is only four notes long. Music researchers have long wondered — is fate really knocking on the door at the start of this piece? (13.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

West German Radio Symphony Orchestra anniversary concert, part two  

Related content

Deutschland Geigerin Arabella Steinbacher

Arabella Steinbacher and the West German RSO 09.11.2018

After World War II, eight radio symphony orchestras were established in Germany. This Concert Hour highlights one of them, the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne — and features a glamorous young violinist. 

Symbolbild Schallplatte

Deutsche Grammophon: 120 years old but not treading softly 06.11.2018

The world's oldest recording label is celebrating its 120th anniversary on November 6 with a concert in the Berlin Philharmonie. A glance back at how the "yellow label" wrote music history.

Universität der Künste Berlin - Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra

Out of brutality, beauty: The Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra 29.10.2018

Born out of the catastrophe in Syria, but not overshadowed by it: a diaspora of musicians in European countries has found a new homeland in music. The orchestra's founder and artistic director Raed Jazbeh explains how.

Advertisement

Film

WONDER WOMAN, Regisseurin Patty Jenkins on set, 2017... (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)

KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

These seven films were not only directed by female filmmakers, they also put strong women at the center of their stories.  

Arts.21

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Music

Salzburg Herbert von Karajan (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hellmann)

The yellow label's artists

Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway. 

Arts

Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Hermann Nitsch/Jack Kulcke)

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

Artists from the 31 countries involved in the First World War were given a block of wood from the front. They created different commemorative works reflecting on the destruction of war and the hope for peace. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  