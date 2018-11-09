Schubert and Sibelius by Saraste

This hour, the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra celebrates its anniversary with a Sibelius symphony — and we'll sample some historic sounds from the 70-year-old orchestra.
A glance back, to 1947: Two years after the end of World War II, with Cologne in ruins, a new orchestra was organized by a new broadcaster: Northwest German Radio, in the region of Germany occupied by the British. Led by Leo Eisold, it was assembled from whatever musicians could be found.
The first real symphony concert came on New Year's Eve 1948, with works by Mozart, Brahms and Beethoven. It was broadcast live in radio, and the West German Radio Symphony Orchestra was born.
To mark a departure from previous policy under the Nazi regime, new music was encouraged and actively promoted. But the orchestra was also assigned the task of filling the archives of the local public radio station with the classics.
In the intervening decades, all of Germany's radio symphony orchestras — eight or 10 of them, depending on how you count them — have shifted their focus from studio recordings to live concerts.
The first recording this hour dates from 1984, in a performance led by the late, great conductor Günter Wand.
The orchestra's current principal conductor, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, leads it in a symphony by his compatriot Jean Sibelius. That composer's Second Symphony was based on the idea of writing three tone poems to Dante's "Divine Comedy," but Sibelius soon saw his sketches evolving into a symphony. "It was as though God had cast down several stones of a mosaic and asked that they be reassembled," said the composer.
Jean Sibelius
Franz Schubert
Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus, ballet music and interlude
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Günter Wand, conductor
on Harmonia Mundi CDC 747 877-2
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 43
West German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on April 20, 2018
