Schalke’s Amine Harit has passport confiscated over fatal road accident

The 21-year-old, voted Bundesliga Rookie of the Year for 2017/18, has been released pending further investigations into the accident. Harit was driving when the accident in which a 30-year-old man died happened shortly after midnight in Marrakesh.

Local police also confirmed that Harit's 14-year-old brother was in the Mercedes at the time of the accident, but quashed reports suggesting he had been behind the wheel.

Harit, who plays for Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04, made one appearance as part of a Morocco side that were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.

Schalke released the following statement in light of the news: "As the driver of the car involved, he was unable to prevent the tragic accident. Above all else, Amine and all of us at FC Schalke would like to send our condolences to the relatives of the victim."

