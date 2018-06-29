 Schalke’s Amine Harit has passport confiscated over fatal road accident | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Schalke’s Amine Harit has passport confiscated over fatal road accident

Moroccan prosecutors ordered that the passport of Amine Harit be confiscated in connection with a deadly road accident involving the Schalke star. Harit was a member of Morocco's World Cup 2018 squad.

Deutschland Amine Harit von Schalke 04 (Imago/Eibner)

The 21-year-old, voted Bundesliga Rookie of the Year for 2017/18, has been released pending further investigations into the accident. Harit was driving when the accident in which a 30-year-old man died happened shortly after midnight in Marrakesh.

Local police also confirmed that Harit's 14-year-old brother was in the Mercedes at the time of the accident, but quashed reports suggesting he had been behind the wheel.

Harit, who plays for Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04, made one appearance as part of a Morocco side that were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.

Schalke released the following statement in light of the news:  "As the driver of the car involved, he was unable to prevent the tragic accident. Above all else, Amine and all of us at FC Schalke would like to send our condolences to the relatives of the victim."

jt/mp (DPA, AP)

Related content

WM 2018 in Russland l Marokko vs Iran

World Cup 2018: Amine Harit's future looks bright, despite Morocco's early elimination 21.06.2018

Morocco have become the first team to be knocked out of the World Cup after losing to Portugal. However, for Schalke’s Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit, there is plenty to be optimistic about.

WM 2018 | Russland | Marokko - Iran

World Cup 2018: Iran snatch victory over Morocco with late own goal 15.06.2018

Aziz Bouhaddouz's 94th-minute own goal handed Iran an unlikely victory over Morocco in World Cup 2018 Group B. It was Iran's first World Cup win since 1998 and leaves Morocco with an almost impossible task.

Russland WM 2018 | Portugal vs Marokko - Tor - 1:0

World Cup 2018: Ronaldo header knocks out Morocco 20.06.2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth goal of the World Cup finals proved the difference as Portugal knocked Morocco out of the World Cup. The 33-year-old is now Europe's all-time leading international goal scorer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 