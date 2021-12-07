 Scenes from Troy: Roman-era mosaic discovered in Syria | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Scenes from Troy: Roman-era mosaic discovered in Syria

A largely intact mosaic was uncovered in al-Rastan near Homs. Rich in details, it shows scenes of the Trojan War and is about 1,600 years old.

Mosaic that shows writing and various figures

The most recent archeological find in Syria

The mosaic is "not the oldest of its kind, but it is the most complete and rare," Hammam Saad, who is in charge of excavations and archaeological studies in Syria at the General Directorate of Museums and Antiquities, said Wednesday. He added that there is "no other like it." Among other things, it shows scenes of the Trojan War.

The mosaic, about 20 meters long and six meters wide (66 x 20 feet), was found under a building in al-Rastan, a city in the northern Syrian governorate of Homs. Al-Rastan, a rebel stronghold, saw fierce fighting in the Syrian war. In 2018, Homs was recaptured by the Syrian government after years of civil war.

Archaeological finds endangered in Syria

Part of the mosaic was reportedly discovered under a house several years ago, while opposition members were digging tunnels during the civil war.

Men stand around an excavated area between buildings

There might be more to discover underneath the neighboring buildings

The excavations continued because researchers suspected that there might be other parts of the mosaic under neighboring buildings.

According to local media, the mosaic panels date back to the 4th century AD, when Syria was part of the Roman Empire.

During the civil war, many important archaeological sites in Syria were destroyed and looted. The oasis city of Palmyra is the best-known example: The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) blew up the 2,000-year-old cultural monuments of Palmyra because they saw them as buildings of "infidels."

db/eg (AFP/dpa)

DW recommends

The Bronze Age city in Iraq gifted to archeology by drought

Extreme drought in Iraq have given German and Kurdish archaeologists the unique chance to examine an ancient Bronze Age city, Zachiku. It was a race against the clock.  

Related content

An Israeli soldier stands near tanks in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli airstrikes hit Latakia, says Syrian state media 07.12.2021

The raids hit the main port through which goods flow into Syria. Israel has declined to comment on the attacks.

27.8.2013 - U.S. military forces are ready to strike Syria if President Barack Obama gives the order, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Tuesday. 'We are ready to go,' Hagel said. The announcement comes following Secretary of State John Kerry's statement Tuesday that President Bashar al-Assad and his forces had deployed chemical weapons in an attack that killed hundreds last week. PICTURED: Aug. 21, 2013 - Ghouta, Syria - Corpses are buried in mass graves after 1,300 people were killed by nerve gas in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, in August 21, 2013 |

Ukraine: Infowar of chemical and biological weapons 11.03.2022

Russia says Ukraine and its allies are planning a "dirty" weapons attack. The US says that's false. But what are these weapons and who has them?