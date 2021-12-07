Scenes from Troy: Roman-era mosaic discovered in Syria

The mosaic is "not the oldest of its kind, but it is the most complete and rare," Hammam Saad, who is in charge of excavations and archaeological studies in Syria at the General Directorate of Museums and Antiquities, said Wednesday. He added that there is "no other like it." Among other things, it shows scenes of the Trojan War.

The mosaic, about 20 meters long and six meters wide (66 x 20 feet), was found under a building in al-Rastan, a city in the northern Syrian governorate of Homs. Al-Rastan, a rebel stronghold, saw fierce fighting in the Syrian war. In 2018, Homs was recaptured by the Syrian government after years of civil war.

Archaeological finds endangered in Syria

Part of the mosaic was reportedly discovered under a house several years ago, while opposition members were digging tunnels during the civil war.

There might be more to discover underneath the neighboring buildings

The excavations continued because researchers suspected that there might be other parts of the mosaic under neighboring buildings.

According to local media, the mosaic panels date back to the 4th century AD, when Syria was part of the Roman Empire.

During the civil war, many important archaeological sites in Syria were destroyed and looted. The oasis city of Palmyra is the best-known example: The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) blew up the 2,000-year-old cultural monuments of Palmyra because they saw them as buildings of "infidels."

