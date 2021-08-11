Visit the new DW website

Scene in Berlin

From the cafes and nightclubs to the concert halls and museums, from food and design to parks and sporting events - DW's Berlin columnists looks at what's hot and what's not on the streets in Berlin. Each week native English-speakers, who have lived in the German capital for many years, bring you an insider's perspectives on cultural life and society in one of the world's most vibrant cities.

Menschen warten auf ihre Impfung bei der 1. Langen Nacht des Impfens im Impfzentrum Arena in Treptow. Das Impfangebot des nächtlichen Impfens mit Musik richtet sich auch an Jugendliche ab 16 Jahren. Diese müssen unter anderem den von den Erziehungsberechtigten unterschriebenen Einwilligungsbogen vorlegen.

Berlin clubs experiment with COVID jabs for party-goers 11.08.2021

Clubbers get their COVID shots while DJs spin tunes on the sidelines? Berlin's latest pilot project aims to inject life back into its club scene.

Profile picture of designer alongside two models wearing large jackets (William Fan)

Berlin Fashion Week gets more diverse 15.01.2019

A melting pot of immigrants from all nations, Berlin is likewise home to a burgeoning fashion scene. At Berlin Fashion Week, DW looks at how this international diversity is influencing fashion designers.
Pierre Boulez Saal Quelle: https://boulezsaal.de/de/presse

Berlin 24/7: My three favorite concert halls 12.03.2017

Berlin is a city of music, boasting countless concert halls. These three are DW columnist Gero Schliess' favorites. They're as unique as Berlin's music scene.

Polizisten stehen am 14.01.2016 in Berlin am Eingang der Rigaer Straße. Nach einem Angriff auf einen Kontaktbereichsbeamten haben Polizeieinheiten am Abend des 13.01.2016 das der linksextremen Szene zugerechnete Wohnhaus Nr. 94 durchsucht. +++(c) picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken

Berlin leftists prepare to party as police leave Rigaer 14.07.2016

The autonomous leftist scene in Berlin is celebrating a victory after a court ruled that the eviction of a housing project was illegal. But interior ministers reiterated their tough stance on left-wing extremism.
01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport – The German Music Magazine 24.06.2016

A meeting of reggae giants: Gentleman and Ky-Mani Marley team up. Hamburg indie singer Dirk Darmstaedter on tour. And Alice Phoebe Lou – a South African in Berlin. Plus videos from Doro, Alle Farben and OFF.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit aktueller Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung Radikal Modern.*** Pressedownload: http://www.berlinischegalerie.de/presse/pressematerialien/pressebilder-radikal-modern/ Heinz Lieber, Panorama Alexanderplatz, Fotografie, 1972, © Rechtsnachfolger Heinz Lieber, Repro: Kai-Annett Becker

Radically modern 25.01.2016

Many people find European architecture of the 1950s and 1960s boring and unspectacular. But those concrete designs are now experiencing a surprising revival in the architecture scene.
RAW Weinmesse 29. November 2015 Bild: RAW Fair *** VERWENDUNG NUR BERICHTERSTATTUNG RAW WEINMESSE ***

Ethical hedonists: Trend-spotting authentic wine in Berlin 02.12.2015

Natural wine is the new buzz, and Berlin is catching up to the trend, as the recent RAW Artisan Wine Fair demonstrates. Molly Hannon tracks down how the German capital's culinary character has suddenly evolved.
dpatopbilder Herabgefallene Äpfel liegen am 31.08.2015 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) auf einem Spazierweg am Rande der Streuobstwiesen im nördlichen Stadtteil Bergen-Enkheim. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Back to the source: Food foraging in Berlin 25.11.2015

Beyond the herb garden on the balcony, some Berliners have taken the next logical step and started foraging for food. And, as it turns out, there's much more to it than killer mushrooms and chestnut fever.
Bild: DW/Jefferson Chase Berlin Kubbspieler

5 Berlin summer rituals 22.07.2015

While many Berliners leave the city for summer vacations, others say the German capital is precisely the place to be when the mercury starts to rise. DW's Jefferson Chase shares five tips for beating the heat in Berlin.
Beschreibung: Ein Späti in Berlin-Neukölln Copyright: DW / Stuart Braun

Berliners peeved at Sunday ban on convenience stores 17.07.2015

Want to buy cigarettes on a Sunday in Berlin? That's getting more difficult. A law forbidding neighborhood stores from opening on Sundays is now being enforced. Stuart Braun explains why he's speaking out against it.
Berlin, Staatsbibliothek / Foto Berlin-Tiergarten, Staatsbibliothek Preuss. Kulturbesitz, Potsdamer Strasse (1967-78 erbaut, Arch.: Hans Scharoun). - Innenansicht.- Foto, undat. E: Berlin / State Library / Photo Berlin-Tiergarten, State Library - Prussian Cultural Heritage, Potsdamer Strasse (built 1967-78, arch.: Hans Scharoun). - Interior view. - Photo, undat. F: Berlin/Bibliotheque nationale/Photo Berlin, Bibliotheque nationale - Patrimoine culturel prussien Nouveau batiment dans la Potsdamerstrasse (constr. 1967-78 , arch. : Hans Scharoun). - Vue interieure. - Photo.

Why Berlin's at-risk libraries need saving 01.07.2015

Some of Berlin's libraries plan to streamline their inventory, which could lead to massive cuts. As concerned library goers fight for their right to read, DW's Stuart Braun reflects on a sacred public institution.
This image is part of a photo package on children going to school around the world. The pencil of Costa Rican child Gerald Sequeira, 8, (R) at school in La Carpio neighborhood, in San Jose on June 21, 2013. AFP PHOTO/Hector RETAMAL (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

All the world's a page for Berlin's illustrators 11.06.2015

Artists, writers and actors might form Berlin's perceived creative backbone, but there is more to it than that, as DW's Tamsin Walker found out.
HANOVER, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 15: Hooligans and other supporters of the HoGeSa movement protest against radical Islamists on November 15, 2014 in Hanover, Germany. HoGeSa, which stands for 'Hooligans Gegen Salafisten,' or 'Hooligans Against Salafis', has brought football hooligans, right-wing populists and neo-Nazis together to ostensibly protest against Salafis in Germany, who are among the more radical Islamist immigrant groups and have been accused of supporting Islamic State violence in Syria. Critics charge that HoGeSa is just a pretext for violence, as exemplified by the recent HoGeSa march in Cologne that led to street battles between participants and police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Berlin drops its cultural condom with music for the masses 12.03.2015

As xenophobia rears up again across Europe and the world, DW's Stuart Braun hopes it might be different in the German capital - where the soundtrack befits the city's 190 nationalities.
ILLUSTRATION - Ein Laptop mit Social Media Icons auf dem Bildschirm steht am 20.02.2015 in Hamburg im Foyer eines Einkaufszentrums. Die Kreativ- und Digitalwirtschaft trifft sich vom 23.-27.02.2015 in Hamburg zur Social Media Week. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Hamburg's burgeoning start-up scene 25.02.2015

Berlin may be a hive of entrepreneurial activity in Germany. But other cities such as Hamburg are catching up fast and have ample logistical and financial support in place to help start-ups along.
Der Sternekoch Hendrik Otto richtet am 16.07.2014 in Berlin im Restaurant «Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer» ein Gericht an. Die Küche des Berliner Gourmet-Tempels zählt zu den besten in Deutschland. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa (zu dpa «Mit Pinzette und Pizzaschaufel: Hinter den Kulissen einer Sterneküche» vom 03.11.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Foodies eat into Berlin's impoverished image 25.02.2015

After reveling in its self-styled party image, Berlin is now cultivating a more mature, gourmet persona. The eat! Berlin food festival is key to efforts, but as DW's Tamsin Walker finds out, it's all a matter of taste.
***Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug*** A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: FASHION HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Fashion Week unpacks surprises in Berlin 21.01.2015

Can Berlin keep up with fashion heavyweights? With sundresses at the opening show and a reincarnated Bread & Butter, fair, the German capital proves again that it doesn't care what anyone thinks, writes DW's Susan Stone.
