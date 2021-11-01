Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Despite being tucked away in the southwest, Freiburg are not an unfamiliar face in Germany's top flight. They do tend to swing between the first and the second league, but this time are keen to stay.
Freiburg are a club still holding on to a traditional style, and continue to keep bouncing between the top two divisions. The club's fame has grown since head coach Christian Streich has been in charge since 2011. Streich's eccentric but successful style has won him and his side many fans. Follow all the latest on Freiburg via the DW Sports team's content, collated below.
Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.
Freiburg authorities dropped an investigation into a banner displayed by football ultras calling a local far-right politician a "Nazi." A police probe into the incident was criticized by the city's football fan scene.
While Bayern and Robert Lewandowski continue their revival, Dortmund are finding goals from all over. Nils Petersen was also on the scoresheet to complete a remarkable record while a new American made a fast start.
Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 defeat away at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape.