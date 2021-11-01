Visit the new DW website

SC Freiburg

Despite being tucked away in the southwest, Freiburg are not an unfamiliar face in Germany's top flight. They do tend to swing between the first and the second league, but this time are keen to stay.

Freiburg are a club still holding on to a traditional style, and continue to keep bouncing between the top two divisions. The club's fame has grown since head coach Christian Streich has been in charge since 2011. Streich's eccentric but successful style has won him and his side many fans. Follow all the latest on Freiburg via the DW Sports team's content, collated below.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich end run, but Freiburg in for long haul 01.11.2021

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 28, 2021 SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich Pool via REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Christian Streich and Jürgen Klopp criticize Saudi takeover of Newcastle United 15.10.2021

Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.
Fussball Bundesliga - 18/19 - SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund - 21-04-2019 Der SCF bedankt sich bei seinen Fans, beim Fussball Bundesliga Spiel zwischen dem SC Freiburg und Borussia Dortmund, am Sonntag, den 21. April 2019 im Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** Soccer Bundesliga 18 19 SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 21 04 2019 SCF thanks its fans for the soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday 21 April 2019 at the Schwarzwald Stadium in Freiburg im Breisgau DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO xGRGx

SC Freiburg ultras win legal battle after labeling far-right politician 'Nazi' 28.08.2020

Freiburg authorities dropped an investigation into a banner displayed by football ultras calling a local far-right politician a "Nazi." A police probe into the incident was criticized by the city's football fan scene.
Dominique Heintz (SC Freiburg, l.) gegen Kai Havertz (Leverkusen, r.). Sport: Fussball: 1. Bundesliga: Saison 19/20: 29. Spieltag: SC Freiburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 29.05.2020 Foto: Markus Gilliar/GES/POOL via REVIERFOTO Nur für journalistische Zwecke! Only for editorial use! Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. National and international news-agencies out. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Leverkusen's Kai Havertz strikes again 29.05.2020

Another week of Bundesliga football, and Kai Havertz delivered another moment of game-changing magic. Without their playmaker, Leverkusen look a different side.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund - Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - October 5, 2019 SC Freiburg's Luca Waldschmidt celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga: Waldschmidt shows his class as Freiburg keep Dortmund at bay 05.10.2019

Borussia Dortmund succumbed to a late equalizer in Freiburg, who kept their fine start to the season going. There was one Freiburg player who impressed more than any other.
27.09.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Fritz Keller, der neue DFB-Präsident, gestikuliert bei seiner Rede. Der Bundestag vom Deutschen Fußball-Bund (DFB) steht unter dem Motto «Bund für die Zukunft - Im Team den Fußball gestalten». Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Fritz Keller elected new DFB president - but who is he? 27.09.2019

After a years as president of Bundesliga club Freiburg, Fritz Keller has been elected president of the German Football Association. So who is the man who's now charged with overseeing cultural change at the DFB?
15.09.2019 Deutschland, Sinsheim, Fußball Bundesliga 4. Spieltag Saison 2019/2020 Fußball TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg, orschütze Janik Haberer (Freiburg) jubelt mit seinen Teamkollegen über sein Tor zum 0:2 für Freiburg DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** 15 09 2019 Germany, Sinsheim, Football Bundesliga 4 Matchday Season 2019 2020 Football TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg, orschütze Janik Haberer Freiburg cheers with his teammates about his goal to the 0 2 for Freiburg DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO According to the rules of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, to exploit or have exploited photographs taken in the stadium and/or the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo sequences

Death, taxes, and Freiburg overachieving 15.09.2019

Christian Streich’s players sealed their best-ever start to a Bundesliga campaign. Their win at Hoffenheim was also a clash between two very different philosophies, in which money tells a small part of the story.
UDINE, ITALY - JUNE 23: Luca Waldschmidt of Germany looks on during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group B match between Austria and Germany at Stadio Friuli on June 23, 2019 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt ready to take his game to next level 29.08.2019

His was the name on everyone’s lip after dazzling at the U21 European Championships in Italy this summer. Now SC Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt is poised to take his game to the next level with Germany’s senior side.
21.08.2019, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, Generalversammlung der Deutschen Fußball Liga im Maritim Hotel Berlin, mit Wahlen für das DFL-Präsidium. Fritz Keller spricht bei der Pressekonferenz im Anschluss. Fritz Keller wird sowohl von den Amateurevertretern als auch den Profi-Clubs für das Amt des DFB-Präsidenten vorgeschlagen. Die Konferenz der Regional- und Landesverbände und die Generalversammlung der Deutschen Fußball Liga sprachen sich nach separaten Vorstellungsrunden für eine Kandidatur des Club-Chefs vom SC Freiburg aus. Foto: Andreas Gora/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

DFB: presidential candidate Fritz Keller promises 'no more one-man show' 21.08.2019

The German Football Association is set to elect an unlikely new president as it looks to polish up its damaged image. SC Freiburg President Fritz Keller is to take power, partly because he's prepared to give it up.
ARCHIV - 15.04.2017, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - SC Freiburg, 29. Spieltag in der Red Bull Arena. Fritz Keller, Vorsitzender des Fußballbundesligisten SC Freiburg. (zu dpa «Freiburg-Präsident Fritz Keller soll neuer DFB-Präsident werden» am 15.08.2019) Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Fritz Keller: Who is the man set to become DFB president? 15.08.2019

After a stint as president of Bundesliga club Freiburg, Fritz Keller looks set to take the top job in German football. The 62-year-old appears at first glance to be well suited to overseeing cultural change at the DFB.

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 25, 2019 RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl reacts during the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

German Cup: Bundesliga teams that could get upset in first round 09.08.2019

Rarely do all Bundesliga clubs survive the first round of the German Cup, even if they're all playing sides from lower leagues. Here are some top flight teams that could be upset in this year's tournament.
BAU // Freiburg , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig ,Jubel Nils Petersen ( Freiburg ) nach seinem Tor zum 1 0 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga Bulletin: Teens Sancho and Sargent flying, Petersen gets the set 09.12.2018

While Bayern and Robert Lewandowski continue their revival, Dortmund are finding goals from all over. Nils Petersen was also on the scoresheet to complete a remarkable record while a new American made a fast start.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Abstieg des 1. FC Köln (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures 28.04.2018

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 away defeat at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape.
28.04.2018, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Fußball: Bundesliga, 32. Spieltag: VfL Wolfsburg - Hamburger SV in der Volkswagen-Arena. Hamburgs Lewis Holtby (l) bejubelt sein Tor zum 0:2 gegen den VfL Wolfsburg. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Cologne relegated despite late drama, Hamburg two points from safety 28.04.2018

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 defeat away at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1.FSV Mainz 05 vs SC Freiburg - Opel Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 16, 2018 Mainz's Pablo de Blasis celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

Bundesliga: Mainz top Freiburg after VAR drama 16.04.2018

Mainz picked up a significant home win against Freiburg as they attempt to avoid the drop. Their victory came as a result of perhaps the oddest penalty decision in the Bundesliga this season.
04.03.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg, Fußball: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - Bayern München, 25. Spieltag im Schwarzwald-Stadion. Thomas Müller von München bejubelt das 4:0. Foto: Patrick Seeger/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt. | Verwendung weltweit

Thomas Müller drives Bayern Munich to routine victory over Freiburg 04.03.2018

Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to 20 points as they struck four past Freiburg. Thomas Müller led the rout, creating one and scoring one as Robert Lewandowski watched from the bench.

