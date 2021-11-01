SC Freiburg

Despite being tucked away in the southwest, Freiburg are not an unfamiliar face in Germany's top flight. They do tend to swing between the first and the second league, but this time are keen to stay.

Freiburg are a club still holding on to a traditional style, and continue to keep bouncing between the top two divisions. The club's fame has grown since head coach Christian Streich has been in charge since 2011. Streich's eccentric but successful style has won him and his side many fans. Follow all the latest on Freiburg via the DW Sports team's content, collated below.