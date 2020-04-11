Satou Sabally: A German basketball star in the making

It was a day that will Satou Sabally will likely never forget.

April 17 changed the life of the German basketball player because it was the day the Dallas Wings selected her with the number two pick of the WNBA (The Women's National Basketball Association) 2020 draft.

Sabally's decision to forgo her senior year at college in Oregon paid off as she was drafted into the best professional women's basketball league in the world. "I've never been so busy in my life," Sabally said in a telephone interview with DW the day after being drafted. "I've hardly eaten anything. After it was over and everything was official, it was such a relief. I only slept five hours."

Highest drafted German ever

The relief and euphoria are still visible hours after the decision. Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks legend, sent a congratulatory message over Twitter to welcome her to the city.

No German athlete, whether male or female, has ever been selected higher in a US draft than the 21-year-old. In the days ahead, Sabally is keen to chat to Nowitzki but so far there hasn't been any time. "Too many messages on my phone," Sabally said, laughing.

Small forward

Sabally was discovered, aged nine, on a playground in Berlin by a coach. In her youth, she played for local teams in Berlin before joining Oregon University when she was 19.

In three years, Sabally won three regional titles with Oregon as well as the award for the country's best small forward. Sabally's speciality quickly became clear: she can shoot with both hands and, although she is right-handed, she normally shoots with her left.

"The Unicorn", as she is known to her teammates, is expecting to graduate this summer with a degree in general social sciences.

The coronavirus pandemic has put life on hold around the world though, and that offers the chance to look at a very special résumé.

Satou Sabally was a star at college and has been labeled a generational talent

At home across the world

Sabally is the daughter of a German mother and a Gambian father and was born in New York. Aged just three, the family moved to Berlin where the young Satou grew up and developed her love of basketball. "I feel German and Gambian. I can also speak English," Sabally said.

Although she now has an American passport, she remains a Berliner at heart – as she shows when asked what "home" means to her.

"I miss German breakfasts and Berlin, and the culture there," she said. "I had the best summers there. Growing up there was super."

But her African heritage is also special for Sabally. "In Gambia, people are incredibly friendly, and are always inviting you to dinner. There's always a family atmosphere. It's super there and the weather is also great."

Socially engaged

Sabally is a citizen of the world. There's no better way to introduce her. But she also looks beyond the world of sport and has used her social platform to fight racism.

LeBron James' engagement with the 'More than an Athlete' movement has prompted many other athletes across different sports into action, and now Sabally wants to get involved.

"I'm in contact with him and want to know what I can do. Now, when I don't have any basketball, I will try to use my platform and do a few new things," Sabally said.

Eventually, when the pandemic fades away and training replaces exercise routines at home, Sabally wants to help develop the young Dallas Wings team and lead them to glory.

"Pressure is more of a motivation for me. I only play basketball. There are other pressures that I wouldn't want," Sabally said.

Perhaps one day in Dallas she might follow in Dirk Nowitzki's footsteps.