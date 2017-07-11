 Sanna Marin: Finnish PM′s drug test comes back negative | News | DW | 22.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sanna Marin: Finnish PM's drug test comes back negative

She submitted to a drug test after opponents made a scandal of her partying with friends.

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland,

Marin says spends her free time with friends just like others her age

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative following a drug test, her office said on Monday.

She took the test on Friday after leaked footage showing her partying with friends caused a stir in the country,

"No narcotics were found," her office said on Monday.

The prime minister insisted on Friday she had "never in my life" used drugs.

Marin submitted herself for testing after videos circulated online showing her dancing and singing along to Finnish pop music at a private residence before visiting two bars.

Politicians in her government coalition and the opposition had called on Marin to take a drug test.

This is a developing story, more will follow.

Finnish PM under fire over leaked party video

Advertisement