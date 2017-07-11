Sanna Marin: Finnish PM's drug test comes back negative

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative following a drug test, her office said on Monday.

She took the test on Friday after leaked footage showing her partying with friends caused a stir in the country,

"No narcotics were found," her office said on Monday.

The prime minister insisted on Friday she had "never in my life" used drugs.

Marin submitted herself for testing after videos circulated online showing her dancing and singing along to Finnish pop music at a private residence before visiting two bars.

Politicians in her government coalition and the opposition had called on Marin to take a drug test.

This is a developing story, more will follow.