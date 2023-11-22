Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

The ChatGPT company OpenAI also agreed to partially restructure its board. The new board has reached an agreement with Altman to take over his former role.

OpenAI said on Wednesday that co-founder Sam Altman will return to his role as CEO.

The ChatGPT-creator also agreed to partially restructure its board, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, ex-US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo will join the board.

Altman was reinstated after being dismissed by the OpenAI board just days ago on Friday.

"i'm looking forward to returning to openai," Altman wrote in a post on X.

Microsoft supports Altman

On Monday, ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear was announced as the interim CEO by OpenAI in what has been a turbulent week at the artificial intelligence firm.

"With the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with (Microsoft)," Altman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the support he received from Microsoft chief Satya Nadella.

Earlier, Microsoft had announced hiring Altman to run a new artificial intelligence research team soon after he was sacked by the artificial intelligence company. The tech giant is the biggest investor in OpenAI.

Staff united behind Altman

The latest announcement is bound to stem the mayhem unleashed by Altman's firing last week.

The sudden dismissal of the tech pioneer caused chaos within the ranks of the artificial intelligence company with nearly all of OpenAI's over 700-strong staff threatening to leave on Monday unless the board stepped down and reinstated Altman.

This support prompted Altman to write on X: "we have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before."

His return comes amid intense lobbying by major investors, including Microsoft and has the backing of Nadella, according to Altman.

"We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance," Nadella said in a statement on X, welcoming the latest changes.



Crisis deepens at OpenAI after more resignations

ss/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)