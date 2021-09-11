Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Salafism is an ultra conservative fundamentalist reform movement within Sunni Islam. The term comes from the Arabic term "Salaf" - translating as ancestors - used for the earliest Muslims.
Salafists emulate the Prophet Muhammad and his earliest followers, they reject religious Innovation and support the implementation of sharia (Islamic law)." The smallest sub-group are the jihadists. Salafism is widespread in Saudi Arabia, but also a growing movement in Germany. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content on salafists.
The man suspected of a deadly knife attack at the police headquarters in Paris was in contact with conservative Islamic Salafists, the lead prosecutor has said. The suspect had worked for the Paris police since 2003.
