Salafism

Salafism is an ultra conservative fundamentalist reform movement within Sunni Islam. The term comes from the Arabic term "Salaf" - translating as ancestors - used for the earliest Muslims.

Salafists emulate the Prophet Muhammad and his earliest followers, they reject religious Innovation and support the implementation of sharia (Islamic law)." The smallest sub-group are the jihadists. Salafism is widespread in Saudi Arabia, but also a growing movement in Germany. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content on salafists.

Polizisten führen bei einer Razzia gegen Islamisten am 04.02.2016 in Berlin einen mit einem Tuch verdeckten Verdächtigen ab. Bei Razzien in mehreren Bundesländern hat die Polizei mehrere Islamisten festgenommen, die ein Attentat in Deutschland oder im europäischen Ausland geplant haben sollen. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

9/11: 20 years on, Germany still grapples with militant Islamists 11.09.2021

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Taliban flag is flying over Kabul again. A German police expert fears Afghanistan could once again become a gathering place for jihadis — including from Germany.

25.02.2021 *** Polizeibeamte führen in Moabit eine Razzia durch. Die Aktion stand im Zusammenhang mit dem Verbot der Jihad-slafistischen Vereinigung Jama'atu, die auch unter der Bezeichnung Tauhid Berlin bekannt ist. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Berlin: Salafist group outlawed after police raids 25.02.2021

Authorities in the German capital have announced a ban on the radical Islamist group Jama'atu Berlin following a series of dawn raids.

09.02.2017+++ Beschlagnahmte Gegenstände liegen am 09.02.2017 während einer Pressekonferenz der Polizei in Göttingen (Niedersachsen) neben einer IS-Flagge. Die Polizei hat im Zusammenhang mit einem möglicherweise bevorstehenden Terror-Anschlag in der Nacht zum 09.02.2017 zwei sogenannte Gefährder aus der Salafistenszene in Göttingen festgenommen. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Islamist terrorism: Germany is home to more than 600 agitators 04.11.2020

Islamist terrorism has struck again in Europe — this time in Vienna and Nice. Germany has also been the scene of numerous attacks, and the security forces keep tabs on hundreds of potential attackers.

Imam Mahmoud Dicko wears a protective mask as he arrives to address his supporters as they hold a mass protest demanding the resignation of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at the Independence Square in Bamako, Mali June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Matthieu Rosier

Mahmoud Dicko – Mali’s controversial guardian of faith 14.07.2020

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is facing grave opposition, spearheaded by a populist imam from Bamako, who presents himself as the country’s moral authority in the midst of the ongoing crisis.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, photo Somali security forces patrol in front of the Isbaheysiga mosque, or Mosque of Islamic Solidarity, the largest in the capital Mogadishu, in Somalia. Synagogues, mosques, churches and other houses of worship are routinely at risk of attack in many parts of the world. And so worshippers themselves often feel the need for visible, tangible protection even as they seek the divine. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) |

Mosques in Africa: A test of strength in the Middle East 18.12.2019

Africa is receiving hundreds of mosques. Be the buildings white, mint-green or sky-blue, the funding often comes from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran. The investors' ideologies have potentially far-reaching consequences.
Security personnel is seen after an attack on the police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris prosecutors: Police attack suspect adhered to 'radical vision of Islam' 05.10.2019

The man suspected of a deadly knife attack at the police headquarters in Paris was in contact with conservative Islamic Salafists, the lead prosecutor has said. The suspect had worked for the Paris police since 2003.
Symbolbild zu den Anwerbeversuchen der radikal-islamistischen IS Islamischer Staat bei minderjährigen Jugendlichen Jugendlicher sitzt am Bildschirm eines PC s mit Flagge des IS und Schriftzug Salafis | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/R. Peters

German state fights Islamist extremism with YouTube satire 25.08.2019

The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is betting on wit and humor as an antidote to Islamist extremism. Extremists use YouTube to target young people, but NRW wants to fight fire with fire.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann schaut am 05.09.2014 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf die Berichterstattung über die «Scharia-Polizei» im Internet. In Wuppertal wird in dieser Woche der Prozess um die «Scharia-Polizei» fortgesetzt. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German court orders fines for 'Shariah police' vigilantes 27.05.2019

Members of a "Shariah police" vigilante group have been handed fines for donning illegal uniforms. The men had attempted to impose a "Shariah controlled zone" in the western German city of Wuppertal.
ACHTUNG: Ausschließlich zur Verwendung im Artikel von Esther Felden! (c) gezeichnet von Gesa Friederike Kuis

Anna, a young woman seeking love and Allah 25.05.2019

Elke Müller is fighting for her daughter Anna, who fell in love with a young Afghan and converted to Islam. Her mother spoke to DW about feeling alienated and her fear that Anna might become radicalized.
Germany - September 2014 German Muslim patrols in the city of Wuppertal called Shariah police The so called Shariah police use facebook to advert a supposed activity for an Islamic justice File by facebbok

German 'Shariah Police' retrial starts in Wuppertal 20.05.2019

Seven men accused of forming a "Shariah Police" brigade in western Germany have gone on trial. The group allegedly patrolled the streets of Wuppertal in orange vests, telling people to abstain from music and alcohol.
06.09.2016 *** Der Salafistenprediger Sven Lau (l) unterhält sich am 06.09.2016 vor Prozessbeginn im Gerichtssaal des Oberlandesgericht in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) mit seinem Anwalt Mutlu Günal. Die Bundesanwaltschaft hat Lau als mutmaßlichen Unterstützer der syrischen Terrormiliz Jamwa («Armee der Auswanderer und Helfer») angeklagt. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa | © picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini

Salafist preacher Sven Lau to be released from German jail 16.05.2019

German Islamist Sven Lau will leave prison early after serving two-thirds of his sentence for supporting a terrorist organization. Lau had recruited fighters for the Jamwa militia in Syria.

ARCHIV - ARCHIV - 14.04.2012, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Ein Islamist verteilt in der Innenstadt kostenlose Koran-Exemplare an Passanten. (zu dpa LKA vermisst Unterstützung von Eltern radikalisierter Jugendlicher vom 29.06.2018) Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hanover stops Islamist cake and propaganda drive 13.05.2019

The northern city of Hanover has halted a series of roadside stalls from handing out cake, after previous events were used to spread Salafist propaganda and to raise money for Islamist causes abroad.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 02.05.2019 03.05.2019

EU Commission presidential candidates spar in election debate – Another push for Scottish independence – Slovak court rejects ban of far-right party – First serial murder case shocks Cyprus – Rebuilding Notre Dame – Hungary’s controversial new Holocaust museum – A new government for Spain – Salafism in Germany – Prokofiev’s musical genes
Häuser der ehemaligen Bergarbeitersiedlung stehen am 15.01.2016 in Dinslaken (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Im Hintergrund ist der Förderturm der stillgelegten Zeche Lohberg zu sehen. Nachdem Ende 2005 die Zeche stillgelegt wurde, ist die heruntergekommene Zechensiedlung zu einer Salafisten-Hochburg geworden. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa (zu dpa/lnw: Ein Abtrünniger aus den Reihen des IS - Bricht Nils D. bricht erneut sein Schweigen? vom 18.01.2016) | Verwendung weltweit

How a German mining town became a recruiting ground for IS 20.04.2019

The western town of Dinslaken became known as a Salafi hotbed in 2013 when a group of local youths traveled to Syria to join the "Islamic State." Years on, the community is still trying to leave the past behind.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung nutzen!*** This picture supposedly shows Omaima A with Dennis Cuspert inside IS territory. Rights: Al Aan TV

Widow of prominent IS terrorist reportedly living quiet life in Germany 16.04.2019

German citizen Omaima A. went to Syria, joined the Islamic State group and married late terrorist Denis Cuspert. Now that same woman seemingly lives a quiet life in Germany, as a Lebanese reporter has uncovered.
08.02.2019, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mainz: Eine Tafel weist auf den Eingang des Al-Nur-Kindergartens in Mainz hin, die einzige muslimische Kindertagesstätte in Rheinland-Pfalz. Träger der Kita ist der Moscheeverein Arab Nil Rhein. Das Landesamt für Soziales, Jugend und Versorgung hat wegen des Verdachts islamistischer Tendenzen die Betriebserlaubnis der Kita geprüft. Der Moscheeverein bezeichnet diesen Verdacht als unbegründet (zu dpa «Landesamt will Ergebnis der Prüfung von muslimischer Kita vorlegen» vom 10.02.2019)

Germany: Muslim kindergarten loses appeal against closure 27.03.2019

State officials had ordered "Al Nur" to close following revelations that inappropriate literature had been shared at the kindergarten. The day care center is the only Muslim kindergarten in Rhineland-Palatinate.
