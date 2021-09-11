Salafism is an ultra conservative fundamentalist reform movement within Sunni Islam. The term comes from the Arabic term "Salaf" - translating as ancestors - used for the earliest Muslims.

Salafists emulate the Prophet Muhammad and his earliest followers, they reject religious Innovation and support the implementation of sharia (Islamic law)." The smallest sub-group are the jihadists. Salafism is widespread in Saudi Arabia, but also a growing movement in Germany. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content on salafists.