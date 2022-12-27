S. Korea to pardon former leader Lee for corruption

He was then taken back into custody in 2020, after an appeals court handed down a 17-year jail term and canceled his bail.
Lee had been released temporarily from jail this June over health issues. President Yoon Suk Yeol, a fellow conservative politician who came to power this March, had expressed reluctance at keeping Lee behind bars.
South Korean leaders hit by string of corruption scandals
Lee rose to become one of the top executives of Hyundai after joining an entry-level job at the Group's construction arm in the mid-1960s.
He led the company's engineering and construction arm during the country's explosive economic growth in the late 80s and 90s, and won the presidential election in 2007 with a promise to boost economy.