A US court on Monday sentenced an armorer to 18 months in prison over involuntary manslaughter in the case of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired

Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter proceedings in July.

sdi/wd (AFP, AP)