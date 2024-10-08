Russia's War in Ukraine - On Putin's Frontline

Journalist Sean Langan reports from the Donbass region, an area annexed by Moscow. He meets those living on the front lines, as well as soldiers fighting for Russia.

It’s a rare look at a world usually inaccessible to Western media.

British journalist Sean and his translator Sasha prepare for their trip to the front. Image: Journeyman

Together with his colleague — Donetsk-based translator Sascha — Langan goes behind the front lines of theRussian war in Ukraine. Despite working under the watchful eyes of Russian authorities, he manages to gain deep insights into the merciless war of attrition on the front.

A Russian soldier climbs a hill to get to the trench Image: Journeyman

The conflict has already claimed an estimated hundreds of thousands of lives, and this film shows Moscow’s relentless determination to fight on, regardless of its own losses.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 26.10.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 26.10.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 27.10.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4