Russia's War in Ukraine - On Putin's Frontline

Russia's War in Ukraine - On Putin's FrontlineOctober 8, 2024
It’s a rare look at a world usually inaccessible to Western media.
Together with his colleague — Donetsk-based translator Sascha — Langan goes behind the front lines of theRussian war in Ukraine. Despite working under the watchful eyes of Russian authorities, he manages to gain deep insights into the merciless war of attrition on the front.
The conflict has already claimed an estimated hundreds of thousands of lives, and this film shows Moscow’s relentless determination to fight on, regardless of its own losses.
