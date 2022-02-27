Russia's invasion of Ukraine (2022)

Visit the new DW website

Russia launched a full-scale attack from multiple directions on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after several weeks of building up troops on the country's border. In response, NATO deployed troops to member states in the region while tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled the country and others took up arms against Russian soldiers. As people took to the streets across Russia to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the EU, US and allied countries introduced sanctions. DW content on the invasion and its fallout is collated on this page.

Kyiv braces for another night of attacks — live updates

Kyiv braces for another night of attacks — live updates 27.02.2022

Air raid sirens are sounding in Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital braces for an intensified Russian assault on the city. Meanwhile, the West plans to cut certain Russian banks off from SWIFT. Follow DW for the latest.
EU, US, UK to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT

EU, US, UK to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT 26.02.2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the move aims to harm Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Germany reverses ban on weapon sales to Ukraine — as it happened

Germany reverses ban on weapon sales to Ukraine — as it happened 26.02.2022

Russian forces are bearing down on Ukraine's capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Meanwhile, Germany made the historic decision to send weapons to Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 26.02.2022

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.
Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 26.02.2022

Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine on February 24, deploying missiles, air and ground forces. It claims to be targeting military infrastructure, yet countless civilian buildings have been hit as well.
Ukraine: What will the next days bring and what is Russia's overall plan?

Ukraine: What will the next days bring and what is Russia's overall plan? 26.02.2022

As Russian forces push into Ukraine, DW speaks with Mathieu Boulegue, a research fellow who specializes in Russia for Chatham House, about how the fighting could continue and what Putin's overall strategy might be.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What has happened so far?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What has happened so far? 26.02.2022

Kyiv held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensified in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to national hero

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to national hero 26.02.2022

For a long time, many saw Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a comic actor who stumbled into the presidency. During the confrontation with Russia, however, the 44-year-old has matured into a respected statesman.
Ukraine: Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled country — live updates

Ukraine: Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled country — live updates 25.02.2022

The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
Anti-war protests across Russian cities

Anti-war protests across Russian cities 25.02.2022

Despite the risk of getting arrested, people in several Russian cities have taken to the streets to protest the war against Ukraine. The response from Russian authorities was often swift.

How much do Americans care about Russia's war on Ukraine?

How much do Americans care about Russia's war on Ukraine? 25.02.2022

As the world reels from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US continues to play a role in the response. But just how important is what's happening in Ukraine to Americans? And how far are Americans willing to go?
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: People of Belarus 'don't want to fight' in Ukraine

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: People of Belarus 'don't want to fight' in Ukraine 25.02.2022

Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed solidarity with Ukraine, telling DW that most people in her home country "don't support this war."
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jnr, 25 February 2022

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jnr, 25 February 2022 25.02.2022

Ukraine War: What happens to Africans stuck in Ukraine after Russia's invasion? Plus we examine the implications of the war for Africa. +++ Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis: Rape and abuse is used as a weapon of war. DW meets women trying to recover from the trauma +++ South Africa's slow land reforms: How can equal land ownership be truly achieved?
EU agrees to sanction Russia's Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov

EU agrees to sanction Russia's Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov 25.02.2022

European diplomats are set to target Russian leaders with personal sanctions, as the Kremlin-backed invasion of Ukraine continues.

Ukraine crisis: What's at stake for Africa?

Ukraine crisis: What's at stake for Africa? 25.02.2022

As Russian missiles hit Ukraine, experts are warning that the impact of the conflict is bound to reverberate across the African continent.

Ukraine crisis: How far can China go in supporting Russia?

Ukraine crisis: How far can China go in supporting Russia? 25.02.2022

China has paid lip service to respecting the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine but has so far refused to call Russia's invasion what it is. Beijing could soon be forced to make an uncomfortable decision.
