Russia's invasion of Ukraine (2022)

Russia launched a full-scale attack from multiple directions on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after several weeks of building up troops on the country's border. In response, NATO deployed troops to member states in the region while tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled the country and others took up arms against Russian soldiers. As people took to the streets across Russia to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the EU, US and allied countries introduced sanctions. DW content on the invasion and its fallout is collated on this page.