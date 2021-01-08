Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Russian Revolution

A pair of revolutions in Russia in 1917 led to the end of czarists and brought about the beginnings of what would become the USSR. Many of the events centered around what is now St. Petersburg.

With World War I raging, revolutions in February and October of 1917 saw the fall of czarist in the Russian Empire and the eventual rise of soviets led by Vladimir Lenin. The result would be the reorganization of the former empire into the world's first major socialist republic. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Russian Revolution.

Sturm auf die Bastille / Lalaisse Franzoesische Revolution: Sturm auf die Bastille am 14. Juli 1789. - PRISE DE LA BASTILLE. - Kreidelithographie, koloriert, von Hippolyte Lalaisse (1812-1884). Nr.83 der Serie: Paris dans sa splen- deur - histoire, Nantes-Paris (Char- pentier) o.J. (um 1860).

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 08.01.2021

Images of the insurrection at the US Capitol shocked the world. Yet it wasn't the first time — nor likely the last.
Nicholas II, czar, Russia, historical, family, | Nicholas II, Czar of Russia, with (left to right), Olga, Maria, Czarina Alexandra, Anastasia, Alexei, Tatiana, ca. 1914

Russia: Forest bones confirmed to be last tsar of Russia and the Romanov family 18.07.2020

After decades of mystery, the Russian Investigative Committee has concluded that they have found the bones and remains of Nicholas II and his family. The imperial family was executed during the Russian revolution.
05.03.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Gelsenkirchen: Die 2,15 Meter hohe Lenin-Statue steht mit dem Rücken zugewandt in einer Werkshalle. Das Verwaltungsgericht Gelsenkirchen hat einen von der Stadt Gelsenkirchen verhängten Baustopp für den Bau eines Lenin-Denkmals durch die linksextremistische Partei MLPD aufgehoben. «Der Eigentümer kann damit wie geplant am 14. März 2020 auf seinem Grundstück die 2,15 Meter hohe Statue des früheren russischen Politikers aufstellen», teilte das Gericht am Donnerstag mit. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Lenin effigy in Germany's Gelsenkirchen approved, despite city objections 06.03.2020

Protests over a Lenin statue communists want to erect in Germany's western city of Gelsenkirchen have been ignored by a local court, saying it can proceed. The city argued the effigy would spoil a nearby historic site.
Portrait of Rosa Luxemburg (Rosa Luxembourg) (1870-1919) German Socialist and member of the German Communist Party - Photographie 1907-1908 Collection privee Â©Isadora/Leemage | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Rosa Luxemburg: Guiding light and controversial figure of the Left 15.01.2019

Social democrat, Spartacist, communist and revolutionary: The politician Rosa Luxemburg was murdered 100 years ago. She remains as controversial as she is admired — and so does her contemporary, Karl Liebknecht.
The Russian state flag flies in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Bakhchysarai, Crimea, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov SEARCH REVOLUTION RUSSIA FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

WorldLink: Russia's historic experiment 10.11.2017

DW takes an in-depth look at the ambiguous legacy of Russia's 1917 revolution that toppled the monarchy and paved the way for the rise of the Soviet Union. We'll be hearing why the Russian authorities are not celebrating the centenary of this seismic event, and why a new cinema film on Tsar Nicolas the second is rubbing some Russians the wrong way.

07.11.2017 +++ NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 07: People carry red flags and balloons as the Russian Communist Party rallies to mark the centenary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Novosibirsk, Russia, on November 07,2017. Rostislav Netisov / Anadolu Agency |

WorldLink: The troubled legacy of the Russian revolution 10.11.2017

WorldLink host Neil King sat down with his colleague Mikhail Bushuev from DW's Russian department to hear his personal take on the legacy of the Russian Revolution.
Berlin, November 2017+++Berlin and Beyond, Russian Berlin (c) DW/Tamsin Walker

WorldLink: Russian Berlin 10.11.2017

The centenary of the Russian Revolution is the perfect opportunity to look into Berlin's vibrant Russian community. Moving to another country often starts a long process of acclimatization. There usually comes a time when a new place begins to feel like home. But that doesn't mean people forget where they grew up. Russian Berlin is a lively example of how one world exists within another.
Erstuermung Winterpalast 1917 Russland / Oktoberrevolution: am 7./8. November 1917 (25./26.10.a.St.) Erstuermung des Winterpalastes in Petro- grad (Leningrad) am 7. November 1917. Foto.

WorldLink: The party's off for Russian revolution anniversary 10.11.2017

100 years ago, the Russian Revolution shook Europe to its core and changed the course of history. On November 7, 1917, supporters of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin stormed the Winter Palace in Saint Petersburg. In Soviet times, the revolution's anniversary was a major national holiday. But this year's centenary passed by with little fanfare - and there's more than one reason for that.
The Russian Revolution is the collective term for a series of revolutions in Russia in 1917, which dismantled the Tsarist autocracy and led to the creation of the Russian SFSR. The Tsar was forced to abdicate and the old regime was replaced by a provisional government during the first revolution of February 1917 (March in the Gregorian calendar; the older Julian calendar was in use in Russia at the time). In the second revolution, during October, the Provisional Government was removed and replaced with a Bolshevik (Communist) government. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inside Europe: A muted celebration of the Russian Revolution 10.11.2017

Tuesday, November 7th marked the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Bolshevik, or Russian, Revolution. It was an event that led to the establishment of the Soviet Union and changed the world. But celebrations to mark the centenary were muted and it was a routine working day for President Vladimir Putin. Helen Seeney asked Emily Sherwin, who’s with DW’s Moscow Bureau, to explain why.
The Russian Revolution is the collective term for a series of revolutions in Russia in 1917, which dismantled the Tsarist autocracy and led to the creation of the Russian SFSR. The Tsar was forced to abdicate and the old regime was replaced by a provisional government during the first revolution of February 1917 (March in the Gregorian calendar; the older Julian calendar was in use in Russia at the time). In the second revolution, during October, the Provisional Government was removed and replaced with a Bolshevik (Communist) government. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russians indifferent as Putin skips revolution's 100th anniversary 07.11.2017

The Communist Party may still be the largest opposition party in the Russian parliament, but as Russia marks the 100th anniversary of 1917, celebrations of the Bolshevik Revolution have been decidedly muted.
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 28: An emblem of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is seen on the Tiananmen Square on June 28, 2011 in Beijing, China. This year's celebrations will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

How Russia's October Revolution shaped communism in China 07.11.2017

Russia’s October Revolution in 1917 helped inspire China's Cultural Revolution a generation later. Chinese history professor Klaus Mühlhahn spoke to DW about its impact on the country and its role in government today.
Irina Scherbakowa , aufgenommen im Oktober 2015, auf der 67. Frankfurter Buchmesse, in Frankfurt/Main (Hessen). | Verwendung weltweit

The Russian Revolution 100 years on: 'Russia hasn't dealt with the past' 07.11.2017

What is the state of the freedom of expression in Russia? And why is it so difficult for the Kremlin to deal with the country's revolutionary past? DW spoke to Russian historian and publicist Irina Sherbakova.

Poster von Agostinho Neto, Vorsitzender der MPLA Bild: casacomum.org/Documentos Dalila Mateus, Luanda/Angola zugeliefert von Madalena Sampaio/DW

How the Russian Revolution shaped African history 07.11.2017

Without the Bolshevik victory in 1917, decolonization across Africa may have played out in a much different fashion. Many liberation movements were inspired by the Russian Revolution.
Russian Communist Party supporters carry flags at the Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedra seen in the background, as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Vladimir Lenin's mausoleum to mark the October Revolution's centenary in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Opinion: The Russian Revolution's lessons for modern Russia 07.11.2017

The centennial of the Russian Revolution could present an occasion for reflection in Russia. Instead, the historian Karl Schlögel writes, the national mood is one of bewilderment and indifference.
Erstuermung Winterpalast 1917 Russland / Oktoberrevolution: am 7./8. November 1917 (25./26.10.a.St.) Erstuermung des Winterpalastes in Petro- grad (Leningrad) am 7. November 1917. Foto.

How Germany got the Russian Revolution off the ground 07.11.2017

The Russian Revolution has gone down in history as the victory of the workers and peasants over the czarist rulers. Few people realize the German kaiser was also involved: He gave aid to the Bolsheviks in 1917.
Völkerfreundschaft, Stepan M. Karpow (1890–1929), Sowjetunion, 1923/24 © Staatliches Museum für Zeitgenössische Geschichte, Moskau 1917. REVOLUTION. RUSSLAND UND EUROPA 18. Oktober 2017 bis 15. April 2018 Eine Ausstellung des Deutschen Historischen Museums in Kooperation mit dem Schweizerischen Nationalmuseum.

The historical turning point: Revisiting the Russian Revolution 18.10.2017

The October Revolution changed the world. The consequences of the historical event were complex and politically intriguing. Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum shows how in an exhibition.
Show more articles