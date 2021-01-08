Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A pair of revolutions in Russia in 1917 led to the end of czarists and brought about the beginnings of what would become the USSR. Many of the events centered around what is now St. Petersburg.
With World War I raging, revolutions in February and October of 1917 saw the fall of czarist in the Russian Empire and the eventual rise of soviets led by Vladimir Lenin. The result would be the reorganization of the former empire into the world's first major socialist republic.
After decades of mystery, the Russian Investigative Committee has concluded that they have found the bones and remains of Nicholas II and his family. The imperial family was executed during the Russian revolution.
Protests over a Lenin statue communists want to erect in Germany's western city of Gelsenkirchen have been ignored by a local court, saying it can proceed. The city argued the effigy would spoil a nearby historic site.
DW takes an in-depth look at the ambiguous legacy of Russia's 1917 revolution that toppled the monarchy and paved the way for the rise of the Soviet Union. We'll be hearing why the Russian authorities are not celebrating the centenary of this seismic event, and why a new cinema film on Tsar Nicolas the second is rubbing some Russians the wrong way.
The centenary of the Russian Revolution is the perfect opportunity to look into Berlin's vibrant Russian community. Moving to another country often starts a long process of acclimatization. There usually comes a time when a new place begins to feel like home. But that doesn't mean people forget where they grew up. Russian Berlin is a lively example of how one world exists within another.
100 years ago, the Russian Revolution shook Europe to its core and changed the course of history. On November 7, 1917, supporters of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin stormed the Winter Palace in Saint Petersburg. In Soviet times, the revolution's anniversary was a major national holiday. But this year's centenary passed by with little fanfare - and there's more than one reason for that.
Tuesday, November 7th marked the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Bolshevik, or Russian, Revolution. It was an event that led to the establishment of the Soviet Union and changed the world. But celebrations to mark the centenary were muted and it was a routine working day for President Vladimir Putin. Helen Seeney asked Emily Sherwin, who’s with DW’s Moscow Bureau, to explain why.