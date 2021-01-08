A pair of revolutions in Russia in 1917 led to the end of czarists and brought about the beginnings of what would become the USSR. Many of the events centered around what is now St. Petersburg.

With World War I raging, revolutions in February and October of 1917 saw the fall of czarist in the Russian Empire and the eventual rise of soviets led by Vladimir Lenin. The result would be the reorganization of the former empire into the world's first major socialist republic. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on the Russian Revolution.