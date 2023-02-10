  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
EU summit
War in Ukraine
Sergei Furgal
Russian authorities had sought a lengthy prison term for the former regional governor of the Khabarovsk region, Sergei FurgalImage: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russian former governor sentenced to 22 years in prison

22 minutes ago

Sergei Furgal, former governor of the eastern Khabarovsk region, was convicted of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of rivals. He ousted a pro-Kremlin official in 2018 by a record margin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NKQf

Former governor of Russia's eastern Khabarovsk region, Sergei Furgal, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday.

He was convicted of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals.

Furgal denied the charges.

Earlier this month, a jury found the former governor guilty of organizing two murders and one attempted murder.

Russia's prosecutor general's office said: "The court established that Furgal and his accomplice, guided by selfish motives and a desire to increase the income of a commercial organization controlled by him ... created an organised group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors."

One of Furgal's lawyers, Boris Kozhemyakin, said the verdict was "unlawful" and his team would seek an appeal.

Who is Sergei Furgal?

The 2020 arrest of the popular governor sparked a wave of protests in the Khabarovsk region.

Local media reported at the time that the demonstrations were largely peaceful and led to no arrests. The Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency said that one march in Khabarovsk drew a crowd of tens of thousands of people, with smaller demonstrations being held in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Elban, Solnechny and other cities.

He was accused of committing the crimes in 2004 and 2005, when he was a prominent businessman in far eastern Russia.

Furgal's supporters claim that the charges were politically motivated.

The former governor won a surprise election victory in 2018 on a ticket for the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, securing 70% of the vote. The record win ousted longtime incumbent Vyacheslav Shport, who is a member of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party.

Putin fired Furgal days after the former governor's arrest, citing "loss of trust."

sdi/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Sendung Eco Africa

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

Nature and Environment20 hours ago05:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A child worker sifting through the scrap at the e-waste facility in Seelampur, New Delhi

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts30 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire. Destroyed buildings are seen in the background

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Catastrophe18 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage