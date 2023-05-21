Russia warns of NATO involvement over F-16s

ConflictsUkraineRussia warns of NATO involvement over F-16sTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineFlorian Neuhof39 minutes ago39 minutes agoRussia has warned that a transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO involvement in the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has assured Washington that the warplanes would not be used to strike Russian territory.https://p.dw.com/p/4RfBCAdvertisement