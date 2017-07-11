Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia says it hit 'military' targets in Odesa strike

Russia confirmed firing missiles at Odesa, but insisted the targets were only military facilities.

"Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure" including a "Ukrainian military boat," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday.

The defense ministry said the attack also destroyed a warehouse where US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were kept. According to the statement carried by the Interfax news agency, the strike also crippled a ship repair facility.

The Saturday strike came only one day after Ukraine and Russia agreed to allow export of grain in a UN-brokered initiative.

The deal was struck with the help of Turkey, who said on Saturday that Russia denied attacking the Odesa port.

The port is crucial for any grain export from Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams 'Russian barbarism' in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the reported missile strikes on the Black Sea port of Odesa and said they undermined Russia's political position.

"This apparent Russian barbarism brings us even closer to obtaining the very weapons we need for our victory," Zelenskyy said,

Ukraine's president accused Moscow of shelling the port of Odesa a day after an agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain was signed in Istanbul.

"If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it, with Russia, some kind of agreements are needed, see what is happening," Zelenskyy said.

"Today's Russian Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility for such statements," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukrainian forces were "advancing step by step" toward recapturing the southern Kherson region, most of which has been under Russian occupation since the early stages of Moscow's invasion.

North Korea echoes Russian claim of US 'biolabs' in Ukraine

North Korean state media on Sunday accused the US of setting up biological weapons facilities in Ukraine, echoing a Russian claim that was dismissed by the UN in March.

The US "set up many biological labs in tens of countries and regions, including Ukraine, in disregard of the international treaties," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, claiming such labs were "detected" by Russia.

There was no immediate reason provided as to why KCNA repeated the accusations at this time.

North Korea is allied with Moscow and has recognized two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv subsequently cut diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

The US and Ukraine both deny the Russian bioweapons lab claims. The US has said allegations from Moscow are a sign that Russia may be using such tactics itself.

Ukraine to continue preparing for grain exports — infrastructure minister

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that Kyiv was continuing to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a missile strike that hit Odesa on Saturday.

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Kubrakov accused Moscow of aiming to "ruin [Ukraine's] infrastructure" and destroy its economy. He added that Russia had shown the world its "true intentions" by launching a missile strike on the Odesa port.

Kyiv says 5,000 women fighting for Ukraine on the front

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, 5,000 women are currently fighting on the front as part of Ukraine's armed forces.

Maliar said that more than 50,000 women serve in Ukraine's army in total.

Maliar made the comments at an international summit for First Ladies and Gentlemen, held in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he "unequivocally condemns" the strikes in Odesa and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the attacks "reprehensible."

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Russia "told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely."

A delegation of senior US lawmakers met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in the latest of a series of high-profile US visits to Ukraine.

